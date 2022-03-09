You should not miss these notable sporting events: “Beijing 2022 Paralympics” with Catherine Muller Hohenstein

Looking for workout tips for Wednesday? We have selected for you the best recommendations from the TV show. Whether it’s the Olympics, soccer or cycling: here you’ll find an overview of sports programs that are really worth watching. his job!

With today’s sports tips from news.de you are well informed today, no matter if it is the Olympics, football or cycling: we have again selected for you three exciting sports events from the TV show, so that you can watch only the best this Wednesday Receive. These are our sports recommendations:

Paralympics: Beijing 2022 Paralympics (9:00 a.m. ARD)

As was the case four years ago, the German national ice hockey team failed to qualify for the Winter Paralympic Games. Most recently, Team USA won the competition three times in a row. In Pyeongchang, the United States beat Canada 2-1 after extra time in the final thanks to two goals from Declan Farmer.

Paralympic Games ARD It takes 180 minutes.

Cycling: “Cycling: Paris – Nice” (2:15 pm at Eurosport)

The Paris-Nice race, which is part of the UCI World Tour, takes place early in the cycling season. Since the weather in Paris in March is often wintry, Paris-Nice is also known as the “race to the sun”. The profile is very demanding. There are several challenging mountain stages. Accordingly, mountain specialists have a clear advantage in this stage race.

This is cycling Eurosport It promises everything a sports fan could wish for for 105 minutes.

Football magazine: “sportstudio UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Home” with Catherine Muller-Hohenstein (11:00 PM ZDF)

This program contains summaries of today’s UEFA Champions League matches with all the goals and highlights, as well as interviews with players and coaches and expert analysis.

This football magazine is run by Catherine Muller-Hohenstein ZDF It promises everything a sports fan could wish for for 60 minutes.

