‘You have to get better there’: DFB coach Neuendorf wants to help women’s football improve

German Football Association president Bernd Neuendorf hopes the European Championship in England will lead to a much-needed recovery in women’s and girls’ football. “Overall we have to improve there,” said the 60-year-old. “Of course I hope that the big tournaments, like the ones that are coming now, will give a boost to the community and that we make progress there.” German news agencytruly Ads

The German Football Association has for years been plagued by youth problems in the female field. The national team missed the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals. In the German Bundesliga, the average attendance is still less than 1,000 people, while other major European leagues are making great strides across the board.

“Women’s football is at the top of my agenda. It should be,” said Neuendorf. “Although we have good numbers in football in general, you have to say we can use more players in women’s and girls’ football. Remarkably more girls in particular, but also referees and coaches.” Ads

“It is important that women’s football becomes more visible,” Neuendorf said. “Our goal is to bring the 2027 World Cup to Germany. I will work hard to achieve that.” The German Football Association (DFB) is teaming up with Belgium and the Netherlands for the title fights. The next World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. The German Federation was not able to use the World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007 and the Olympic victory in 2016 to make decisive progress. The impact of the World Cup at home in 2011. See also German Women's League before the final race: Wolfsburg "has nothing to lose"