You have sailed the wonders of the seas at Royal Caribbean. A cruise with amazing effect

TheThe long-awaited moment has come and The Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas movie has officially debuted in the United States and Europe. The highly anticipated ship set sail for the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale on March 4 It will later sail to Barcelona and Rome.

The Royal Caribbean’s Marvel Ship of the Seas

Services and spaces with a ‘cool’ effect

Families and travelers finally got it The possibility of discovering its eight different areas, which are called neighborhoods, such as the first class oasis for example, which includes all the new services and activities, Like The Neighborhood Suite, the cantilevered bar called The Vue and Wonder Playscape, an interactive outdoor play area for kids with a stunning view. Also thanks to its beloved attractions, such as Absolute Abyss, the highest slide ever built on a ship; The giant green space of Central Park and the Caribbean-inspired pool experienceThe new and fascinating ship takes adventure lovers of all ages to reimagine their own way of staying aboard, bringing with it, once again, unforgettable memories.

“With half of our fleet sailing again, we are encouraged by the results we are achieving. The United States and Europe are ready to welcome a new and futuristic vessel like the Wonder of the Seas – commented Michael BaileyPresident and CEO of Royal Caribbean International – Wonder will shine the Caribbean and Mediterranean in all its wonders and what will book for travelers is a truly unprecedented vacation experience that highlights the best of Royal Caribbean, reimagines the classics of all time and brings It has new adventures that every guest can enjoy, regardless of their age.”

New adventures and more exciting new successes

With a heritage of over 50 years of innovation, creating extraordinary sailing experiences, Royal Caribbean has continually been able to develop both satisfying and amazing vacation opportunities. And in The Wonder, the iconic neighborhood concept of the Oasis category is brought back to life once more, enriched with never-before-seen experiences and with the inevitable presence of great classics made even more fascinating, including:

Next door class suite : The Eighth District, located only in Wonder, offers guests of the Royal Suite category an ultra-high Sun Deck Suite in a new location, equipped with an infinity-edge pool, bar, several sunbeds and nooks for relaxing; Along with beloved amenities like the exclusive Coastal Kitchen Restaurant and Suite Lounge. Not to forget, the largest Ultimate Family Suite for groups of 10;

: The Eighth District, located only in Wonder, offers guests of the Royal Suite category an ultra-high Sun Deck Suite in a new location, equipped with an infinity-edge pool, bar, several sunbeds and nooks for relaxing; Along with beloved amenities like the exclusive Coastal Kitchen Restaurant and Suite Lounge. Not to forget, the largest Ultimate Family Suite for groups of 10; Wonder Playscape : The underwater themed play area allows you to experience a whole new adventure with slides, climbing walls, games, interactive tactile-activated wall painting and puzzles that will truly amaze all the kids;

: The underwater themed play area allows you to experience a whole new adventure with slides, climbing walls, games, interactive tactile-activated wall painting and puzzles that will truly amaze all the kids; The Vogue : happiest hours come alive in this new cantilevered bar, located in a panoramic elevated position on the pool deck; It will be even more whimsical after sunset, thanks to the lighting effects produced by the mosaic ceiling;

: happiest hours come alive in this new cantilevered bar, located in a panoramic elevated position on the pool deck; It will be even more whimsical after sunset, thanks to the lighting effects produced by the mosaic ceiling; Pool deck experience: The Lime & Coconut is filled with an immersive Caribbean vibe, with two poolside bars and live music, a trio of high-speed slides, and The Perfect Storm and Splashaway Bay water park for kids. Refined gazebos, deck chairs, and more will provide many pleasant nooks perfect for relaxing, perhaps enjoying a movie under the stars on the largest poolside cinema screen in the Royal Caribbean fleet.

Heaven for children

at Each neighborhood of all Oasis class ships enjoys an unparalleled range of services and experiencesIncluding, of course, The Ultimate Abyss segment; new kids and teen spaces Adventure Ocean, Social100 and The Patio; FlowRider surf simulator, two climbing walls and a nine-deck zip line high. From a fun ride hosted by Boardwalk, the family’s favorite neighborhood—inspired by popular boardwalks like those on Coney Island—to the fine dining offered by the green oasis of Central Park, through to a variety of restaurants and breathtaking recreational activities, there’s no day to go. Edge will look like another.

Suggested formulas are different

The new ship offers different modes to experience its exceptional uniqueness thanks to the 7 nights packages, Such as those that will explore the eastern and western Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale, stopping in destinations like Cozumel (Mexico), Philipsburg (Saint Martin), San Juan, Puerto Rico and many more. Regardless of which Caribbean itinerary guests choose, each navigable route will arrive at the private island of Royal Caribbean for a day – the perfect CocoCay day – filled with excitement and relaxation unlike any other.

The road to the Mediterranean

After voyages across the seas of the American continent, The gorgeous new Oasis-class ship will head to the Mediterraneanand finally gave life to the European opening season. With departures from Barcelona and Rome, for 7-night cruises in the western Mediterranean, travelers will be able to enjoy unforgettable holidays and discover popular destinations, for example, Palma de Mallorca and Capri.

Caribbean itineraries can be booked through website From Royal Caribbean and at the best travel agencies. European navigation for the new ship will operate from Wednesday, September 22nd.