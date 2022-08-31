Yasmine Camacho Quinn takes second place in Switzerland

Jasmine Camacho Queen He finished second with a time of 12.86 seconds in the 100m hurdles in Switzerland, which featured rainy weather, a twice late start and, as an effect, a slow time.

American Tia Jones won 12.78. Only Jones and Camacho Quinn ran under 13 seconds.

It was the 18th race in Puerto Rico this year and its highest in 2022. The 12.86 race is the slowest in Puerto Rico since 12.88 in May in the US.

Luzern A Women’s 100ms Final Results

🌧 & -2.4 wind 12.78 🇺🇸 Aunt Jones

12.86 🇵🇷 Jasmine Camacho Queen

13.04 🇺🇸 Tonya Marshall

13.06 🇬🇧 Cindy Semper

13.09🇺🇸 Nia Ali

13.12 🇵🇱 Pia Skyrzyszowska

13.22 🇺🇸 Gabby Cunningham

13.35🇨🇭 Detaji Kamboungi – Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) August 30 2022

The weather in Lucerne, Switzerland was raining. The race was postponed by the lane 6 runner who requested extra preparation time. Also, after returning to the starting blocks, Camacho Quinn exited early, possibly due to a runner’s movement in lane 4. This caused a second delay.

LAI announces the start of its new season and celebrates leaving offenses behind Adriana Diaz won’t lose heart for dropping out of the top ten Jasmine Camacho Quinn has two races scheduled this week

Puerto Ricans wore a bandage or ankle brace on her left foot. Camacho Quinn suffers from irritation of his Achilles heel.

Camacho Quinn will reappear Friday in Brussels, Belgium, in the Diamond League competition.