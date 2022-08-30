Yankees and Main Street Advisors join RedBird in acquisition of Milan

According to the Financial Times, Major League baseball team New York Yankees and investment fund Main Street Advisors will join US private equity manager Redbird in buying AC Milan for 1.2 billion euros.

RedBird, led by Jerry Cardinale, is expected to announce the entry of the two partners tomorrow along with the closing of the takeover of the club by its current owner, hedge fund activist Elliott Management whose founder, president and partner Paul Singer counts. chief executive officer. It is not yet clear how much the Yankees and Main Street will be involved in Milan.

According to rumors of the famous English newspaper, the baseball team, owned by the Steinbrenner family, and the Main Street Advisors Fund, which includes among its investors basketball star LeBron James, music producer Jimmy Iovine and rapper Drake, have become shareholders in the Serie A team.

LeBron James and partner Maverick Carter already had business relationships with Cardinale. RedBird is a shareholder in the couple’s media group, SpringHill, and they already own minority stakes in Fenway Sports Group, which controls the Liverpool and Red Sox.

The deal highlights the continued interest among US investors to invest in football clubs, especially in the Italian first division teams. The Yankees are co-owners, with the Manchester City Football Club, of New York City Football Club in Major League Soccer.

Jerry Cardinale worked with the New York Yankees for many years, including during his time at Goldman Sachs, and was an early investor in creating the team’s regional sports channel, Yes Network. The Yankees will work closely with Milan with the goal of increasing the club’s revenue and competitive successes.

The three-party agreement could include A.C. Milan’s programming on the Yes Network, a regional sports network owned by a consortium that Amazon, RedBird and Sinclair Broadcast Group also belong to. Exactly what Cardinale said when he set his eyes on Milan, with the idea of ​​placing the club at the center of a media-focused sports project to build an industrial platform for multimedia.

According to the Financial Times, Gerry Cardinale’s network of connections, made up of high-profile athletes and celebrities, among others, helped facilitate the deal with Main Street Advisor. James, Eovine and Drake are passive investors through the fund and will not have direct holdings.