Xiaomi 11T Pro will receive support for 120W HyperCharge charging – the smartphone will be presented on September 15

Xiaomi confirmed on Twitter that the upcoming Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone will support 120W HyperCharge wired charging technology.

HyperCharge 120W fast charging debuted in Xiaomi Mi 10 UltraBut the current flagships Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra from 2021 use the standard 67W charger. And now Xiaomi is preparing to return to 120W HyperCharge charging in the Xiaomi 11T Pro – a very significant improvement over its predecessor. Mi 10T Pro With 33W charger.

Previous leaks suggest that the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro will keep the design of their predecessors and come in three colors – Meteorite Grey, Celestial Blue and Moonlight White. Xiaomi 11T Pro models are credited with an AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 and a 5,000mAh battery, while the base Xiaomi 11T has a 120Hz panel and MediaTek chipset.

The Xiaomi 11T phone line of two models – the basic Xiaomi 11T and the advanced Xiaomi 11T Pro – will be announced on September 15 as part of Xiaomi’s upcoming global flagship presentation. The event also predicted the world premiere of tablets Mi Pad 5, Which For the first time in China a month ago.

At the end of May 2021 Xiaomi proof 200W HyperCharge charging for example a modified version of Mi 11 Pro with 4000 mAh battery – full charge took only 8 minutes, and 50% charge was restored in 3 minutes. Later manufacturer clearerThat the technology “consumes” only 20% of the battery capacity in 800 cycles, while the acceptable 40% is in 400 cycles. It is rumored that the 200W Xiaomi HyperCharge will enter mass production in 2022.