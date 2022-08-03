Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the best launch of the series in the UK

Xenoblade Chronicles It has become, in just ten years, one of Nintendo’s most important franchises. Not only because of The prestige and feedback this RPG receivesalso because they are becoming more popular, and their sales are stronger than ever.

When released on July 29, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 became The best selling game on eShop. Something unsurprising given that it was the top novelty of the week, although it’s not easy to expect “green” like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, or Stardew Valley).

Today we also have data on sales in physical form in the UK, and that’s confirmed Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the best version in the series in that country.

Largest Xenoblade launch in UK (GfK physical data): 1. Xenoblade Chronicles 3

2. Xenoblade Chronicles 2

3. Xenoblade Chronicles: DE

4. Xenoblade X Records

5. Xenoblade Chronicles Wii

6. Chronicles of Xenoblade 3DS

7. Xenosaga Episode 2

8. Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna – Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) August 2, 2022

Not only that, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has also been one of the biggest releases of the Nintendo Switch this year.

It has Kirby, Lego Star Wars, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Arceus Pokémon Legends before it, but it outperforms other exclusives like Mario Strikers or Fire Emblem Warriors.

The biggest Nintendo Switch launched in the UK this year (GfK physical data): 1. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

2- Nintendo Switch Sports

3. LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga

4. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

5. Xenoblade Chronicles 3

6. Mario Strikers: Battle League Soccer – Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) August 2, 2022

Among the eight UK Xenoblade releases (including Xenosaga II, released on PS2 in 2005), Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the best seller ever. It’s ahead of the two Switch games (Xenoblade Chronicles 2 s Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition).

follow him Xenoblade X Chronicles (Wii U exclusive not yet ported to Switch) and First Xenoblade Chronicles for WiiIt was released in Europe in 2011. This first game didn’t come to North America until 2012, when it was largely unknown. Today, it would not be possible to think of an amazing version of this saga!

Finally, there is a remake of Xenoblade Chronicles on the New 3DSAnd Xenosaga 2 and finally DLC Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torna – Golden Countrywhich is a DLC that also has a limited edition in physical format.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 closes out the trilogy, but Monolith Soft confirms that it will continue to work on more games in this saga. But before we worry about that, we have to wait Expansion that will come out in a yearand it will be huge, similar in size to the Torna.