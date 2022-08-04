Xbox Game Pass, the Netflix-style family plan, has arrived, but not for everyone

structure Xbox Game Pass very similar to that of Netflixwith index of digital products to use through Subscription.

The Subscription service Microsoft has dramatically changed the concept of video game distribution, force file Mold.

But, though similarity Between the Xbox and the streaming giant has always been rejected by Redmond, there’s no doubt about it At least a lot of people have thought about it.

Also because one of the latest Xbox Game Pass news seems to be true “Netflix for video games”It was announced some time ago.

This is a family plan, which Xbox Game Pass subscribers can use Share the benefits of subscribing With a group of family members, just like with Netflix.

So far no confirmation When you access and operate this family planat least until today Xbox Wire.

Starting from today Xbox Insider users will be able to preview the aforementioned plan which, as stated by the official sources: Allow more people to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits.

However, she is not the only one Testing intended only for a small group of usersbut also in some specific regions of the world.

The Xbox Game Pass Family Plan is actually available in preview only at Colombia and Irelandwhich are the first markets in which Microsoft will begin testing this new service.

There is no information about when the evidence will be published in other regions of the world, nor of course, When the family plan is made public to everyone.

An initiative that will change the cards on the table compared to PlayStation PlusA service that has changed a lot over the years.

Which make fun of him From Microsoft itself, which wanted to clarify the differences between the two services.