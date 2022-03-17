one of wwe latest news is that it seems to The idea of ​​holding a Premium Live Event, or PPV, in the UK is approaching.

WWE will do a PPV in the UK

WWE has spent years on the idea of ​​expanding its brand and products to different countries around the world, holding events and tours through it. Despite the fact that he tours Europe every year, it looks like he’s going to go even further this year.

And for the first time since 2003, the PPV (or Premium Live event) will take place in Europe, specifically in the UK.

Despite the fact that this possibility has been rumored for a long time, it seems that only official confirmation of its implementation will be missing. The venue chosen will be the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, with a capacity of 74,500 spectators.

This open stadium has hosted other events, such as the Rugby World Cup, the 2012 Olympic Games or the UEFA Champions League Final.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 3, coinciding with the same weekend with AEW All Outone of the most important events of the competition company.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s it became popular to hold events in the UK, but it ended with Insurrextion 2003.

The first PPV conference to be held was the 1992 WWF Summerslam, which was attended by 80,000 people. It was held at London’s Wembley Stadium, where they saw Britain’s Bulldog crown the WWF Intercontinental Champion.

Since 1997 with only WWF One Night until 2003 they made PPV in the UK annually, even in 1999 they made two, with WWF No Mercy UK and WWE Rebellion. From there, they would perform 2 per year until 2002, with subsequent releases of WWE Rebellion and WWE Insurrextion. The latter ended in 2003 with Triple H defeating Kevin Nash in the main event.

Although it is just a rumor at the moment, The return to PPVs in Europe will demonstrate WWE’s interest in standardizing their product on the continent.

Thank you for sharing this time and enjoying this passion with us. Remember, you can also follow us on our RRSS. On planet wrestling We are getting close to you The best news in the world of wrestling and wrestling in Spanish. Also remember that you can directly access a file The rest of WWE WRESTLEMANIA 38 Previously All WWE news.