WWE returns to the UK after 30 years!

It’s been 30 years since that magical night of SummerSlam 92 in Legendary Wembley StadiumWhich featured over 80,000 angry spectators wrapped up their evening with Britain’s Bulldog, beating Bret “Hitman” Hart at the Intercontinental Championship in one of the best fights in history for that medal.

WWE returns to the UK with Clash in the Citadel

It will be presented this year Clash in the castlethe event that will feature superstars in its ranks such as the current undisputed WWE Champion and Tribe Leader, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Edge, Seth Rollins, Raw Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, among others.

Hosting an event of this magnitude is a tribute to the UK stars who have graced the world’s largest sports entertainment company, and who can certainly put together a card worthy of Wrestlemania on their own. Next, we bring you 5 who made their mark on WWE because of their titles, ferocity or performance in the company.

Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior is one of the most represented items in the UK, not only because of his history of beating but because he has won the WWE World Championship twice, being the only one from his country (Scotland) to do so. He also won the Intercontinental Championship, the NXT Championship, the Tag Team Championship and won the Royal Rumble in 2020, a feat that propelled him to victory over Brock Lesnar in the Wrestlemania 36 main event.

British Bulldog

Davey Boy Smith, better known as The British Bulldog, was a super-fit fighter who excelled in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s. The scariest dog of his era has an impressive record of leading two European Championships, the Hardcore Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, the Tag Team Championship, and as if that wasn’t enough, he is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame; Although he did not win the WWE Universal Championship, he left an indelible mark in the memory of the WWE Universe for his dedication to the ring.

Dave Finley

Dave Edward Finley or simply Finley, is one of the key people responsible for making the WWE Women’s Division what it is today. Shameless among Shameless took a seemingly fleeting project and turned it into something out of the ordinary when he began training women in the company; Not only did they improve their style and performance in the ring, but thanks to what was shown, more girls wanted to follow in the footsteps of their favorite superstars. From the hand of Finlay they managed to be the main event for the first and only time (so far) from Wrestlemania. A tribute to someone who deserves honor.

William Royal

This is one of the dirtiest and toughest fighters ever seen in WWE, with an impressive track record featuring the Intercontinental Championship, European Championship, Hardcore Championship, Tag Team Championship and King of the Ring Championship, Regal has become one of the most hated in the WWE Universe. The man with the gauntlet, as some call him, hit his opponents with the said instrument while the referee was distracted, earning him several of his medals.

beige

Paige’s transgression story is worth admiring, she fought hard in the independent fields until she landed a spot in the WWE. As if that wasn’t enough, she was the youngest woman to win the NXT Women’s Championship and the WWE Divas Championship, not forgetting that she was also the first woman to win both at the same time. Paige is the clear example that you can be cute and sassy at the same time, something she showed off the strings night after night until her mandatory retirement came.

Now that you know some of the most famous British superstars in WWE history, don’t miss the Clash at the Castle at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, an event you can enjoy on Saturday, September 3 from 12:00pm (CDMX time) on the WWE Network.

