WTO: Appeal from South Africa, Confagricoltura: ‘EU decision must be armored’

The South Africa appeal to Wto (WTO) against the decision European Union with Compulsory cold treatment on oranges Imported from third countries where pseudocydia parasite.

“The EU’s decision must be strengthened in all offices – declares President of the Confagricoltura, Massimiliano Giansante – To protect Italian and European production. Any step back would be unjustified and unacceptable.”

According to WTO rules, after the appeal, a phase of consultations – lasting up to 60 days – opens to try to reach an agreement between the parties involved. Otherwise, a formal dispute is opened before the appropriate bodies of the multilateral organization.

“The decision made in Brussels, which we urged and supported – continues Giansanti – is not at all of a protectionist nature.”

It is actually intended to counter the entry and spread of a parasite into the European Union that could cause serious damage to our products. It is no coincidence that cold processing on citrus imports has long been applied in many Asian countries and the United States.”

Confagricoltura President concludes that “the decision to cold-process citrus also sets a valid precedent for other productive sectors, in order to better protect our products from parasites from third countries”.

In 2021, EU imports of citrus were around 2 million tons, 4.6% higher in volume terms than the average of the past five years. In the same year, imports from South Africa amounted to less than 800 thousand tons, registering an average increase of 26% for the period 2016-2020.