‘WSX.TV’ Announced to Offer a High Level Viewing Experience to Global SUPERCROSS Fans – Padovanews

SX Global, the exclusive promoter of the FIM World Supercross (WSX) Championship, launches a live broadcast channel that provides consumers with broadcast options in regions without linear television coverage

QUENSLAND, Australia, October 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SX Global, the Australian sports and entertainment company that leads the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today announced the launch of WSX.TV, the official broadcast channel of WSX. WSX.TV will provide super fans and consumers in general the opportunity and ability to register and subscribe with unparalleled access to live race broadcasts, live on-demand broadcasts and exclusive content.

The WSX Championship broadcast will include many groundbreaking innovations never before seen in supercross. The live streaming service promises to provide fans with a cutting edge viewing experience, such as live cams on board with multiple angles on multiple motorcycles, improved graphics package, super slow motion cams, rider stats, spider-cam technology, and much more. Fans will be able to watch world-class Supercross racing in all their glory.

“We are very excited about the launch of WSX.TV, which offers fans full entry into the FIM World Supercross Championship,” said Nathan Prendergast, Director of Television at SX Global. “We’ve worked hard to deliver an incredible viewing experience that allows fans to fully immerse themselves in a high-quality Supercross experience that will keep them glued to the edge of chairs and sofas for three hours or more. This year’s pilot season is just the beginning: we can’t wait to show fans what we’ve planned ahead.”

Supplementing WSX.TV and offering yet another added value and superior experience to audiences around the world, WSX recently announced written partnership agreements to broadcast the FIM World Supercross Championship live in the US (FOX Sports 1), in Australia (the Seven Network) and in the UK and Ireland and Europe (BT Sport). WSX is working hard with broadcast partners in other major hypermarkets, including Japan. More information soon.

In all other regions where linear options are not available, fans will have the opportunity to purchase a ‘pay-per-view pass’ for $6.99 per tournament round, allowing them to enjoy three hours of live, cutting-edge viewing. a job.

WSX.TV will offer a free subscription option for all countries, called “Freemium,” which provides access to exclusive WSX content, including real-time access to press conferences, driver and team profiles, interviews, unprecedented actions and more. In Australia, UK and Europe, where there is a live streaming partner, only Freemium will be available. In the US, viewers can watch the live 24-hour on-demand interval broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

For $49.99, fans can sign up for the WSX “Championship Pass,” which includes the 2022 trial season and full access to the 2023 season live and on-demand, plus all the benefits of a Freemium membership.

For more information and details about WSX or to purchase WSX.TV, visit WSXchampionship.com.

Logo – https://www.prudentpressagency.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/WSXTV-Announced-to-Offer-a-High-Level-Viewing-Experience-to.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wsxtv-ha-annunciato-di-offrire-ai-fan-del-supercross-globale-unvista-di-visione-di-alto-livello- 301641764.html