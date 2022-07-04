WSX: Tomac wild card for the first race of the World Championship

The announcements of the organizers of the World Supercross Championship, the new World Championship series that will kick off in October 2022 in Cardiff, Wales, along with the British Grand Prix, do not cease to amaze. After Ken Roczen (Honda), another 90 have joined the roster of riders who will participate in the series’ first event; Eli Tomac (Yamaha) will be the wild card for the English race.

Eli Tomac before the start of Pala, the first National Race 2022

Eli Tomac: ‘It’s definitely going to be an epic battle’

Eli Tomac, of Cortez, Colorado, USA, won the World Supercross Championship in 2020 and took third place in 2021, and will be one of four wild cards in the opening round. Her inclusion, along with rival Ken Roczen, will give fans a chance to watch the duo fight head-on at Principality Stadium. Eli Tomac: “I am happy to be going to Cardiff to compete in the British Grand Prix of Supercross in the world. This is a great opportunity for fans in the UK to witness the World Supercross Championship for the first time and I am delighted to be part of this historic moment for the sport. Although I can’t wait to go head to head with KenI also know there will be a lot of fast and talented drivers from all over the world who will be lining up for their shot in the World Championship. It will definitely be an epic battle.”