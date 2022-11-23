World2022 | Qatar 2022 satellite dish: Switzerland’s Irae Commert, by Angel Fernandez (@angelisinside)

Valencia. Tomorrow the team whose football and competitiveness has gone a long way from the level of the superpowers will appear for the first time in Qatar. Switzerland are no longer a friendly, innocent team that can hardly hope to make it past the group stage. Over the past few years, the Helvetians have proven to work like a real concrete block that has turned them into a very strong and competitive team.

“We’ve come a long way since I started playing for the national team eleven years ago.”

Granite Shakacaptain of the Swiss national team, for click

However, the benefits of the team led by Murat Yakin go further than the collective; He has a lot of football in his boots and he doesn’t deny possession of the ball whatsoever. The philosophy implemented by Vladimir Petkovic during his seven-year tenure as coach began to bear fruit in the last UEFA Cup, when Natty Schweizer They eliminated France in the round of 16 and lost to Spain in the quarter-finals; Yes, he pressed Luis Enrique’s men to the penalty lottery. It was clear that Yakin was able to continue the good work of the Bosnian coach: the Swiss had just sent Italy to the play-offs (where they lost to North Macedonia) after an impressive qualifying stage in which they finished undefeated and topped. Collection. the prize? A direct passport to the World Cup.

Thus, the current football moment in the country is more than good. After they used to be champions in winter sports, football is now an opportunity to continue showing the world that Switzerland has plenty of guns to make the coffee of some of the top favourites, bitter. The character of the group, the cohesion as a team and the technical quality of some of the increasingly contradictory players in European football give us license to dream of something really big in Qatar.

All this without losing sight of one detail: the difficulty is greater than ever. Bad luck has wanted Switzerland to co-exist in Group G with Cameroon, Brazil and Serbia (be careful with that team), so they’ll have to work hard if they want to reach the Round of 16. The first stumbling block will appear tomorrow in Al-Wakra and will bear the seal of some Indomitable Lions Who arrived with two great references in the European football elite: former player Andre Franck Zambo-Anguissa (Napoli) and striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich), two players at a high level this season.

If this pick is an expert at something, it’s in the cover-up. The dress matches perfectly with Yakin’s, but it’s time to strip Switzerland naked and analyze it as a very dangerous, very competitive competition, which is guaranteed in a competition as short as this. He introduces very important names in all his lines and could ideally put together a very high eleven with references such as Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) in the prime of his career, Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea), former Atalanta Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest). ), the veteran Jan Sommer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) who, incidentally, reached his touch in his debut, the classic Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire) or the Cameroonian striker Breel Embolo (Monaco), who will face the national team tomorrow of your birth country.

“Unity is key for us. We have a good mix of experience and youth… We will do our best”

Jan SommerSwiss goalkeeper, L Brand

On the bench there will be no shortage of level substitutes. Just as goalkeeper Gregor Koppel (Borussia Dortmund) is a guarantee under control if Sommer doesn’t arrive on time, the rest of the lines are well covered for any kind of setback. This will be precisely the role of Valencia’s Irai Comert, who has arrived in impressive form after completing a good first third of the season, being a regular for Gattuso and starting 11 out of a possible 14 matches. Turkish-born central defender Yakin will offer a good alternative to a defense that can boast of a high level thanks to the aforementioned Akanci, Nico Elvede (Borussia Mönchengladbach) and Swiss international with Spanish father Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), man. Who does not accumulate more and no less than 100 caps.

Despite the fact that precedents invite one to dream and given the difficulty of Group G, Switzerland’s short-term goal is to reach the last 16. With Brazil as big favourites, Serbia and Cameroon are solid bones, but in no way can they boast the Swiss Football Association’s proven track record and experience. Let’s not forget that this institution is responsible for a football betting that actually delivers results thanks to a generation of footballers who were declared U-17 World Champions in 2009.