World Road Championships in Australia: Ricarda Bauernfeind takes bronze in the U23 class



Ricarda Bauernfeind won the bronze medal in the individual time test for the U23 class at the World Road Championships in Wollongong, Australia.

22 years old Ingolstadt On Sunday she stopped at a distance of 34.2 kilometers in 47:38 minutes and was 2:17 minutes behind Italian Vittoria Guazzini. The second was Sherine Van Anroe of the Netherlands (down 1:48 minutes).

“It’s a whole new thing for me to be on the podium at the World Championships. I wasn’t really expecting to win a medal. He would have been a great Top 5,” said Bauernfeind, who was the first in Australian Spring Weather. He walked into the course and thus opened the World Cup.

At the World Championships in Australia, medals were awarded in the U23 class for the first time. The riders started as part of the women’s time trial, which was won by Dutchman Elaine van Dijk in 44:28 minutes. For the 35-year-old it was his third title after 2013 and 2021. Second and third place went to Australian Grace Brown (0:12 minutes) and European champion Marilyn Rossier of Switzerland (0:41).

Mickey Krueger of Bielefeld was 2:29 minutes behind in 12th. “I lost a few seconds on the mountain, but I can’t get through it any faster,” Krueger said. On Wednesday, the European cycling champion will defend her title in the mixed relay race. But Krueger is skeptical whether that will be enough to get a higher order again: “We never got along. We still have to find each other and coordinate well. That blind understanding I’ve always had with Lisa and Lisa. It might be that you find that too. , but we probably still have a lot to discuss and practice.” Lisa Brennor recently ended her career and Lisa Klein is not initially in Australia due to health issues.

(dpa)