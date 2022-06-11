World of Freistetter Formula: The Loch Ness Monster

The Loch Ness monster is the longest-lived and best known of the “summer lake animals”. These are the problem bears, dummy cats or sea monsters that popular media love to fill in their pages when there are no other topics at hand.

The most legendary mathematical tricks, the worst hindrances in the history of physics and all kinds of formulas in which it is difficult for anyone to see the sleeping meaning: these are the inhabitants of the world of formulas of Freistetter.

It was also summer when John Harold Luxton reported on the “Loch Ness Monster” in November 1981. Namely in the Southern Hemisphere, in Australia, where the James Cook University mathematics department in North Queensland publishes James Cook Mathematical Notes. in Number 27 There is a short article called James Cook The Loch Ness Monster.

During the flow, Luxton claimed that the British explorer searched in Scotland for the then-famous sea monster unsuccessfully before traveling to Australia. Then she presents an equation that is supposed to show “Cook’s vision of the Loch Ness monster”:

If you calculate the first 5,000 terms of this exponential sum and represent them in the complex number plane, you get an aesthetically pleasing series of spirals and metals. But getting to know the Loch Ness monster in it probably requires as much imagination as all the people who claim to have seen the mythical creature in the waves of the Scottish lake.

The term “Loch Ness monster” is still used in mathematics today, albeit for something completely different. Also in 1981, American mathematicians Anthony Phillips and Dennis Sullivan published Technical article entitled “Paper Engineering”.. However, it is not about trees, but about the mathematical concept of “foliation”. It comes from topology and describes the decomposition of the manifold into special groups.