World Cup Qualifiers: The team hopes to create a bigger stadium

If the players had had their way, the duel with England on Saturday, which lost 2-0, would not have taken place in Wiener Neustadt. Because of the small stadium, only 2,600 fans were able to watch the match. The wrath of Captain Karina Weininger and his associates had been clearly heard over the past few days. After the goal ceremony against number 134 in the world, the pitch issue is back in a big way again.

“It is time for something bigger, one has to risk it. We missed the first chance after the good European Championship, like the European champion was there, maybe we can use the second,” said Laura Versinger. “That would also impress goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.” For women’s football. We showed up at EM in 2017, did our job in 2022 and put an exclamation point again. “It’s not in our hands now, others have to pull the lever,” said the Arsenal Legion member.

“This will be the next step.”

When asked about a perfect playoff stadium on their home ground, Austrian Football Association chief Eren Furmann said the 8,000-seat NV Arena in St. Polten is “dedicated”. “We have always been welcomed to Wiener Neustadt for the past two years and we also have almost the best stadium in all of Austria. But I think it will now be possible to go to a bigger stadium. That will be the next step,” said the Viener.

The Austrian Football Association was ready to speak and could also understand the criticism of the England match at Wiener Neustadt. So it can also be assumed that if the worst happens, a positive solution will be found. “The thing is that we have to discuss bigger stadiums in the future, starting with the play-off. The arguments are legitimate, we take them into account and we will take them into account when making further decisions,” said ÖFB Managing Director Bernhard Neuhold.

I hope for “a little luck”

But first Losfee has to play along. ÖFB’s first opponent on October 6, with the men’s team from Sturm Graz (against Lazio Roma) and Wiener Austria (near Villarreal) also play in the European Cup, either Scotland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Portugal or Wales. Austria’s sporting director, Peter Schoettle, saw potential opponents “on our level”. Foreman hopes for “a bit of luck” and describes Bosnia as the “easiest” opponent on paper.

“I also think Wales does not have the quality of Belgium, Scotland and Portugal. But we cannot choose, and we will do everything we can to leave the field as winners.” Your players have not made any wishes. You just want to play in front of your audience. There are several reasons for this. The ÖFB preparatory course does not start until October 3rd, but additional travel strains would be ideal. “We don’t really have any preparation time, so it will be important to have home games,” Zinsberger said.

“We take what comes”

If they succeed, they will face Switzerland, Ireland or Iceland in the second round of qualifying on October 11th. Next, one of the three play-off winners has to play in the Intercontinental Play-off in February 2023 in New Zealand. “We’re a fighting team, take what comes in and get rid of it,” Zinsberger said as he outlined the path. What has been fixed is that there is a much higher obstacle than North Macedonia. Only due to a lack of competence, the UEFA women missed a new record win, which has been 11-0 since 2003 (twice against Armenia with Foreman as a player).

“It annoys me a little bit but overall we’re happy with our 10-0 lead,” Nicole Bella said. The Austrian FA’s top scorer scored 47 three times (7, 34 / penalty, 66), and there were also Sarah Zadrazil (28), Karina Weininger (43), Barbara Dunst (47), Marie-Therese Hoppinger (50), Laura Versinger ( 61′, 78′) and Katharina Nashinwing (71’/free kick) in front of 1,750 spectators. “It was a great result of what was basically a very confident qualification for the World Cup, we can start on a positive note,” Foreman said.