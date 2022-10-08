World Cup Qualifiers: ÖFB in the Valley of Tears

After the match, as usual, Foreman gathered her team in a circle on the field. “I told them that there are no right words at the moment, but I can’t blame them because they have tried everything and that it is a good athlete to grow from a defeat like this, even if the World Cup is not that he brought it back,” gave the 42-year-old Vienna an insight.

For Fuhrmann himself, this was perhaps the biggest defeat as a coach. It was already clear before the break, that the ÖFB team did not find their way into the game. “I think not every player was at the max. You can’t stand that in a game like this,” Foreman knew. Even during the tournament at the beginning of September, when there was a 10-0 victory over North Macedonia after the 2-0 defeat to England, she did not perform well in the European Championship. “That was also crucial now.”

ÖFB Women: Self-criticism after the World Cup After a bitter 1-0 defeat after extra time in Glasgow against Scotland on Thursday, the Austrian women’s team will have to wait at least five more years to participate in the World Cup for the first time in the Federation’s history. The mood was depressed after the end of the first round of European qualifying.

Harmless in the front, defective in the back

Abigail Harrison (92) was a substitute who fixed the red-white-and-red backlash. Previously, opportunities were scarce on both sides. The best players on the Austrian side were a shot at the top of the crossbar by Julia Hecksberger-Völler (43) and substitute Katja Weinrother, who failed twice in the end (85′, 87′). “In the end, we were very harmless going forward, and you shouldn’t score such a goal from a record position at the back,” summed up the ÖFB team boss.

Self-criticism was the dominant discipline today for their attackers. “We were lacking a bit of energy. We didn’t go into pressure, that’s unusual for us,” said offensive player Laura Versinger. Great too, the pitch was really deep, that’s all a bit added.”

“It hurts incredibly”

The Scots have adapted better to ‘British’ conditions, and the constant rain and wind since they arrived on Monday may have touched a bit on the minds of the guests. So the number 23 in the world remained successful against the number 20. “It’s a huge disappointment because the team was ready for the World Cup,” Foreman said. That’s why the players were really angry. “We know we are better than what we showed. That’s the bitter part. The fact that we didn’t go to the World Cup is very painful,” said Versinger.

In keeping with the weather, a lot of tears flowed, and it took a while for some before they could come for the interview. “It hurts incredibly. I was in the valley of tears,” said Zinsberger. The results of the defeat will be longer. “It will be some time before we truly understand that the dream has exploded,” said Zinsberger. According to Feiersinger, you won’t hurt until the summer of 2023 when The World Cup is held in Australia and New Zealand.

look forward

It remains to be seen if all of the team’s current players are still in the ÖFB squad at the time, as for one or the other a lifelong dream took off at the Scotland National Stadium. “We’ll see if something happens now, I can’t estimate that yet,” Foreman said. No need to worry about Versinger, as she announced that she would like to start another World Cup.

It is important for the team to look forward. This is difficult because the next main event with the European Championships will not be scheduled until 2025. Zinsberger was sure that “time heals”. Failure will be part of it. “Things went well at EM in 2017 and 2022 as well. Not now. It is normal for us to falter at some point,” the Arsenal FC player explained. Instead of giving the finishing touches after the European Championship quarter-finals with their first World Cup debut, they wait for a longer period of uncompetitive play.

It remains to be seen if this will cause women’s football in Austria to suffer another setback. Foreman was aware that “of course it’s not a good situation because it was important to be visible”. But it is also a fact that participation in the World Cup qualifiers was a historical success, so objectively speaking, 2022 was a successful year in general. “When you see what we’ve achieved, under no circumstances should it lead to a decline in women’s football,” Bella said.