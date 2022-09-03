World Cup Qualifiers: ÖFB challenges England again

Every point in the remaining two qualifying matches – on Tuesday targeting a win over North Macedonia at the same venue – could count, especially as the top three runners-up in the group play the first round of multi-stage play – en route to Australia and 2023 rescued New Zealand. “We know how important the matches are, because with four to six points we can significantly increase our chances of getting past the first playoff round,” said Irene Furmann, head of the Austrian Football Association, whose team has already taken second place in the bag.

So far, your team has only lost in Group D on November 27, 2021 with a 0-1 draw at Sunderland. In addition to a tie in Northern Ireland, the remaining six matches were won. Improving this balance would be very difficult, so far there was nothing to get in eight attempts against the “lionesses”. Foreman said regarding participation in the European Championship, where the last stop was only in the quarter-final against Germany, which reached the final (0:2).

Austria hopes something can count against the European champions The next major event is coming up for the women’s soccer team. Erin Furman’s team will meet the English women to qualify for the World Cup next year.

“We have to make it through this stage.”

Everything must be invested in order to challenge the candidates again and, ideally, to surprise them in order to get at least a point. “It takes team spirit and determination, but also the necessary luck. We have to be able to get there when we need to,” said the 41-year-old from Vienna. The main focus is on the defensive side. Our success will be our defensive work, especially against such an opponent.” Counting is the big goal. “We showed the players that we still have every chance to finish in the top three.”

With Maria Blattner (shoulder) and Stephanie Enzinger (knee), two players are missing due to injury. Victoria Schnaerbeck, who retired as striker Lisa McCas, no longer plays a role. The two will be officially approved before the match. Karina Weininger now holds the position of Secretary of Defense as well as the role of the new captain. “I like to take responsibility and am very proud to be able to lead this team,” said the new Legion of Rome. She recently made her debut in the Italian House of Lords. Marina Georgieva, who has to stand up for her side (“No one has been appointed”), is still waiting for her in France in the dress of her new club, Paris Saint-Germain.

“Extra Pay Across A Full Playground”

More than 2,500 fans will be there on Saturday. “A great sign that the stadium will be full, and I hope to get an extra boost,” Foreman said. One player or the other would have liked the event to be held in a larger arena, but at least all tickets for one could have been sold out at Wiener Neustadt for the first time. “I hope that this popularity with the masses continues in the future,” Foreman said.

“The anticipation is really great to play against the European champions at home. We want to take the momentum of the European Championships with us and inspire people,” Weininger said before her 121st international match. In the lead up to the match (3:30pm), the Ostar Richi Family Festival will be held next to the stadium, Where girls and boys will have the opportunity to learn about football in a fun place.For those arriving by train, there are bus connections from the city between the train station and the stadium.

Positive feedback after reaching the quarter-finals

The recent entry to the knockout stage of a European tournament has left its mark, Foreman reported during the week. “I was surprised myself with how much positive feedback I received, even from strangers. There were a lot of kids who were very excited about our performance,” said the 41-year-old from Vienna. “We made another huge development in the sport. We must take this momentum with us. For goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger, the flagpole was not reached: ‘We want to think bigger.’ A point win over the newly crowned European champions would fit into that pattern.