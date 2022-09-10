World Cup Qualifiers: Austria begins play-off in Scotland

If they go up, Ireland will wait in the final on October 11th. In this game, the Austrians will have the rights to the house. The two rounds will be decided in one match only (after extra time and penalties if necessary).

The Scots were not at the 2022 European Championship in England, and their only appearance was at the World Cup in 2019. In the FIFA rankings, they took 23rd place, behind the Austrians, who are currently 20th.

ÖFB meets Scotland A tough task awaits the ÖFB women in the first play-off round of the 2023 World Cup. The Austrians meet Scotland on October 6.

Three ÖFB defeats in three duels

The ÖFB selection has lost all three previous duels with Scotland, with all games held prior to ‘EM Summer Fairy Tale’ 2017. The last confrontation was a 3-1 loss on 6 March 2017 as part of the Cyprus Cup. Previously, Scotland had won twice (5-0 and 2-1) in the qualifiers for the 2003 World Cup. But that no longer matters much, as much has changed for the better in the Austrian camp since then.

‘special challenge’

“There is a special challenge ahead. “We haven’t played against Scotland for a long time, but we’ve never been able to win,” Austrian Football Association chief Erin Fuhrmann said in the first reaction to the draw.

After duels with England and Northern Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers and also in the finals of the European Championship, you again face a very strong opponent. “They play very vertically and they have very good footballers in their ranks, some of whom are in the Premier League. The fact that we have to play away from home does not make things easier either,” the Viennese player said.

Scottish defender Jennifer Petty is a teammate of Arsenal FC with ÖFB goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger and defender Laura Fyrother. In Italy, Austria’s substitute goalkeeper Isabella Krisch plays alongside striker Lana Cleland in Sassuolo. The head of the Scots team is the Spaniard Pedro Martinez Llosa. Midfielder Caroline Weir has been with Real Madrid since the summer.

EM performance inspires confidence

“We showed at Euro how good we can be. That should be confirmed in October. It’s a tough road and there’s no easy opponent,” said midfielder Sara Zadrazil. “We’ve always been a team that didn’t get anything, and we’ll give everything we have until,” Zinsberger added. the end”.

As the group’s fourth best runner-up, she just missed the start of the playoff game. “It sure would have been more comfortable to skip the first lap, but now we have so much quality that we can even survive twice,” Laura Versinger said optimistically.

The tie gives Austria the appearance of a guest

Foreman primarily wanted a home game at first because the ÖFB pre-match tournament only begins on October 3. Not much time left to prepare. Now you also have to think carefully about your travel planning.

It is very possible that the team will meet in Scotland. Foreman had recently expressed his wish after the 10-0 win over North Macedonia at the end of the qualifying group stage. Belgium (19) could have been more difficult, but easier with Portugal (27), Wales (30) and especially Bosnia and Herzegovina (63th).

If upgraded, a home match against Ireland will follow

The Austrian FA could not complain about the second round, because Iceland (14th) and Switzerland (21st) would be more troublesome than Ireland (26th). In addition, there is an advantage at home in a stadium that has not yet been repaired, but is likely to be greater than the last at Wiener Neustadt. “On paper, Ireland is the easier opponent of the three seeded teams, but the truth is always there. They played confidently among the top three teams,” Foreman said.

Iceland meets Belgium in the winner of the match Portugal and Switzerland hosts Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, the two teams with the most points (including qualification) buy the fixed ticket for the World Cup (from 20 July to 20 August). The third play-off winner will have to try his luck at the Intercontinental Playoff in New Zealand in February 2023.