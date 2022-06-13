World Cup Qualifiers: Australia – Peru on Monday live on TV? – football

06/13/2022 – 11:26 AM



The 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar in November. But not all the teams that will be there and play the new world champion have been decided. Among other countries, Australia and Peru are still hoping to play as one of the remaining teams. The two teams play against each other on Monday, and the winner gets a Qatar ticket.

In their fight for the penultimate place of the World Cup, Peru is also building on the experience gained since their last encounter with Australia in the 2018 World Cup. “We are not the same team from four years ago. Goalkeeper and captain Pedro Galeese said on Sunday at a press conference at Ahmed Ben Ali Stadium. In Al Rayyan, Qatar, “a lot has matured.” Coach Ricardo Gareca added, “It is our responsibility to bring the country to another World Cup.”

Both countries want to go to the World Cup for the sixth time. At Russia 2018, Peru and Australia faced each other in the group stage. Peru won 2-0 in Sochi at the time, but that was not enough to advance. “We want to make our country happy,” said goalkeeper Galese before Monday’s match (8:00 pm) in Al Rayyan, near Doha.

The winner of the intercontinental fencing will take the remaining position in Group D with defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia. Australia qualified for the crucial game with a victory in Al Rayyan last Tuesday thanks to goals by Jackson Irvine of second tier FC St. Pauli and European League champions Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ajden Hrustek against the United Arab Emirates.

“This is the most important match of our life,” said the Peruvian goalkeeper Galeese, 32. “It applies to us and them.” “We have to be very careful, whether it’s winning or losing,” said coach Gareka, 64, who is expecting a tough match like Sochi’s match four years ago.

