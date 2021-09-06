World Cup Qualifiers: Aaronson Salzburg scores in USA draw

The United States must settle for a draw in the second match of the World Cup qualifiers. The American boys don’t get past the 1-1 draw in Nashville against Canada.

And gave Salzburg star Brenden Aronson the lead for the hosts in the 55th minute when he dribbled a pass into the goal from close range. It is the fourth international goal in the 20-year-old’s ninth game. But in the 62nd minute, Kyle Larrain cheered and the Canadians equalized.

Meanwhile, Mexico beat Costa Rica 1-0 in stoppage time in the first half thanks to a penalty kick from Orbelín Pineda and stuck to six points.

Jamaica scored a 3-0 defeat at home to Panama. Andres Andrade, awarded by LASK to Armenia Bielefeld, scored the guests’ first goal. The duel between El Salvador and Honduras ended without goals.

