World Cup playoff: Austria’s dream explodes in extra time

In front of a new record women’s Scottish crowd of 10,182 spectators at Hampden Park in Glasgow, substitute Abigail Harrison led the match in the 92nd minute.

Team boss Erin Foreman’s selection did not come close to the performance she delivered at this year’s European Championships in England en route to the quarter-finals. Thus, the fourth duel with the Scots also ended in defeat. This is after a match with few chances for both sides.

Poor first half

Heavy rain and the occasional strong wind, the weather in Glasgow has been almost constantly inhospitable on match day, as it has been since the ÖFB players arrived in Scotland on Monday. The hosts felt more comfortable, went through the match before the break and were convinced of a very safe ball performance.

The only drawback was that they did not attempt to finish in the critical area. As a result, the save of Austrian goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger in a duel with striker Martha Thomas (14) was the only one at the moment.

The ÖFB squad, starting with a 4-1-4 formation, tried above all not to concede and was very safe defensively. Little forward, only two shots were a shot in the air at least. Nicole Bella hit her left net (24), and Julia Hecksberger-Fuller’s ball hit the crossbar (43) after Sarah Zadrazil’s preparatory work.

Hickelsberger-Füller hits the crossbar A shot from Julia Heckelsberger-Fuller just before the break hit the bar.

The Austrians keep the game open

After the start of the second half, conditions were better without rain, and the Austrians acted more courageously, and therefore had more time in the game. A long-range shot by Verena Hanshaw went long (68′).

Hanshu next to the gate The ball does not want to enter the Scottish goal, and a shot from Verena Hanshaw misses the goal as well.

However, the longer the match went on, the more balanced things became. Both teams were searching for a resolution. On the Austrian side, Katja Wenreuther’s shot, who just came on as a substitute, was very weak (85), and she fired another shot from outside the penalty area directly (87). It should pay off.

Decision at the beginning of overtime

In the end, the Scots came closer to the winning goal, and for the first time the audience was really a factor, causing quite a stir. That didn’t change in overtime either, as it started as the fans wanted. Harrison headed a corner kick from Erin Cuthbert in the net. The attacking player almost hit a double kick, but ÖFB captain Carina Wenninger managed to header into the corner (99).

The equalizer was only in the air, and Barbara Dunst’s shot did not find its way into the goal (101). With that, the Austrians left the field in front of the eyes of the leadership of the Austrian Football Association around President Gerhard Milic with their heads hanging, after they celebrated the previous evening with Foreman at the team’s headquarters in Glasgow on the occasion of the coach’s election. person of the Year.

The hoped-for “really cool showdown” with Ireland on Tuesday at the NV Arena in St. Pölten on anything. Scotland, ranked number 23 in the world rankings and slightly worse than Austria (20), can continue to dream of their second World Cup participation after 2019.

Comments about the game:

Erin Foreman (ÖFB captain): “The disappointment is great, the bitterness is there. In the end, I can’t blame the players. We had a hard time going forward and found the bit in the second half. In the end, we weren’t allowed to score and we didn’t hurt too much going forward.” We weren’t there “on point”, especially in the first half. You can’t stand it at this level. However, everyone tried to give everything here. In the end we lost a big chance to go to the World Cup for the first time. The opportunity was there. We have to address this. quickly now.”

Laura Versinger (ÖFB player): “It’s very bitter. It was a very close match, and it was also a disgusting game. It was very focus on fencing and there were few chances too. I think you can say on the pitch that the team that scores the first goal will win.” “We didn’t quite reach our level today and made a lot of little mistakes. We created good situations for ourselves, but then gave the ball carelessly. It’s very annoying.”

Women’s World Cup 2023 play-off, first round

Thursday:

Scotland 1-0 Austria A

Glasgow, Hampden Park, 10182; SR Adamkova (CZE)

Target: Harrison (92′)

Scotland: Alexander – Evans, Howard, Corsi, Docherty (113 / Mukendi) – Cuthbert, Ware, Kerr (64 / Graham) – Cleland (46 / Brown / 120 / Grimshaw), Thomas (75 / Harrison), Emsley

Austria: Zinsberger – Wienroither (112./Kolb), Wenninger, Georgieva, Hanshaw – Puntigam – Hickelsberger-Füller (64./Naschenweng), Zadrazil, Feiersinger (100./ Plattner), Dunst (112./Schiechtl) – Billa (82. / Wienerroither)

Yellow Cards: Dichterte or Nothing

Best: Weir, Cuthbert, Harrison, Fenrother, Dunst

Scotland will meet Ireland in the second round on Tuesday