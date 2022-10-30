World Cup in Australia: Herzog Junior World Champion in Road Racing

Status: 09/23/2022 10:33 AM

German cyclist Emil Herzog has become the junior world road racing champion in title fights in Australia.

After 135.6 kilometers in Wollongong, 17-year-old Portuguese player Antonio Morgado fell to second place in the final race. Herzog had already won the bronze medal at the time of the trial. The Belgian came in third place Vlad van Mecklen.

Eight years after Jonas Buchello, the German Cyclists’ Association (BDR) was once again happy to have secured a Junior World Champion. Showing offensive and brave racing, Herzog led single-handedly to captain Morgado in the final and was ultimately unbeatable in the sprint.

“Just unbelievable”

“I can’t believe it. It will take a few more days before I can truly believe it and realize it.” ARD’s Herzog said: “I’ve been thinking about this race every time I’ve been training for two or three months. I was satisfied with the time trial. It’s unbelievable that it all went like this.”

The German Cycling Federation has so far won four medals in different rankings for young talents. Along with Herzog, Justyna Czapla (Schwabach) took silver in the junior women’s time trial, and Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ingolstadt) took bronze in the U23 class trial.