World Cup 2022: What channel is showing France and Australia on free TV? – football

11/22/2022 – 11:40 a.m



On the third day of the World Cup, the defending champions rise France in the tournament. The first competitor for “Équipe Tricolore” is Australia.

before starting on World Cup in Qatar The message shocked the French fans: Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema (34) missed the World Cup. The strange thing is that the national coach, Didier Deschamps (54), did not nominate a player. “We can have up to 26 players, we now have 25. But we have a lot of options and everything we need,” says the Frenchman. Also on Monday, Deschamps added: “I am convinced that we have enough players to meet the demands.”

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, France’s first opponent was Australia. There were two penalties and an own goal in a 2-1 victory for the Frenchman. Will it happen again on Tuesday?

Which channel is showing France – Australia on TV?

You can watch the World Cup group match live on free TV on Tuesdays. that ZDF It broadcasts the match from 8 pm on free TV. If you have a Magenta Sport subscription, you can play group d See also live there.

If you want to follow the France vs Australia match on the go, you can instead watch the match Live ticker at Sportbild.de Subsequent.