World Cup 2022: USA – Wales Live TV and Streaming


The United States and Wales will meet in the 2022 World Cup. Everything you need to know about live TV, live broadcast, start, balance sheet and live ticker can be found here.

For many, soccer’s most controversial World Cup has just begun. Despite numerous protests, the first round began FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 schedule on me. The opening match takes place between Qatar and Ecuador instead and also Germany vs. Japan A little later on the agenda.

They met on the first day of the match United State and Wales each other. Together with England and Iran formation of these teams Group B. The match between England and Iran takes place on the same day, but at a different time.

Want to know more about the World Cup match between USA and Wales? What is the start time of the match? How is the conversion done? What is balance? We have the informations collected for you.

World Cup 2022 – USA vs Wales: When is the kick-off?

The World Cup will start on November 20, 2022. The match between USA and Wales will take place the next day on November 21, 2022. Kick-off is at 2pm. The match will be held at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium.

The Time change Between Qatar and Germany two hours in the winter. So Qatar is two hours ahead of us.

USA vs Wales World Cup 2022: Live TV and Streaming

The difference and the transition For the World Cup in Qatar stationary. This is essential in Germany ZDF and the ARD Responsible for Broadcasting – Almost all games are broadcast by public announcers. This is how the match between the United States of America and Wales will be in ZDF in linear Television to be clear. The broadcaster also provides the option to follow the game via the broadcaster’s live broadcast. This means that anyone who does not have a TV on hand can watch the match on the go.

Here is an overview of the game:

  • Game: United State against Wales
  • Date: November 21, 2022
  • Stadion: Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium
  • time: 2 m
  • Broadcasting on free TV: ZDF
  • Broadcasting in a free live broadcast: ZDF

Live stream USA – Wales at World Cup 2022: score and score

If you wish, you can also follow the group match between the USA and Wales in our live stream:

USA – Wales: This is the record for both teams

To date, the two teams have only met in friendly matches – and only twice. Once the two teams came home tied, the other time, the USA won 2-0. The United States may not have been successful in the World Cup, but they have won the Continental Cup several times. The Welsh team won one of the biggest trophies in history – the World Cup in 1958. So result Game failed, you can read with us.

To get a better overview of the two teams, we have an overview of the lineups for you here:

This is the Wales national team:

Site player
Goal
  • Wayne Hennessy
  • Danny Ward
  • Adam Davis
defense
  • Ben Davies
  • Ben Kabango
  • Tom Lockyer
  • Joe Rodon
  • Chris Mepham
  • Ethan Ampadu
  • Chris Gunter
  • Nico Williams
  • Connor Roberts
Midline
  • Surba Thomas
  • Joe Allen
  • Matthew Smith
  • Dylan Levitt
  • Harry Wilson
  • Joe Morrell
  • Johnny Williams
  • Aaron Ramsey
  • Robbie Colwell
Storm
  • Gareth Bale
  • Kieffer Moore
  • Mark Harris
  • Brennan Johnson
  • Dan James

This is Team USA:

Site player
Goal
  • Ethan Horvath
  • Shawn Johnson
  • Matt Turner
defense
  • Cameron Carter
  • Sergino d’Este
  • Aaron long
  • Chuck Moore
  • Tim Ream
  • Anthony Robinson
  • Joe Scully DeAndre Yedlin
  • Walker Zimmerman
Midline
  • Brendan Aronson
  • Clin Acosta
  • Tyler Adams
  • Luca de la Torre
  • Weston McKinney
  • Yunus Musa
  • Christian Roldan
Storm
  • Jesus Ferreira
  • Jordan Morris
  • Christian Pulisic
  • Giovanni Reyna
  • Josh Sargent
  • Tim Weah
  • Haji Wright

