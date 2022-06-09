World Cup 2022: These four teams still hope to participate – football

09/06/2022 – 10:35 AM



The 2022 World Cup will finally start in November, but first 30 teams out of 32 confirmed!

The last intercontinental play-off matches for this year’s World Cup will be played on June 13-14. There are still four nations in the race for the last two spots in the group.

Australia vs Peru

After beating the United Arab Emirates 2-1, Australia now faces Peru in the qualifying final. The winner of the match goes to Qatar! In the group stage of the World Cup, the team will do it group d You play against France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Australia vs Peru on June 13 (8pm)

Costa Rica and New Zealand

On June 14 at 8 pm, the last World Cup participant will be determined. The nation that prevails in the end gets the last remaining spot of Group E And it will open with it too Germany Meeting! In addition, the group stage will face Spain and Japan.

On June 14 at 8 pm, the last World Cup participant will be determined. The nation that prevails in the end gets the last remaining spot of Group E And it will open with it too Germany Meeting! In addition, the group stage will face Spain and Japan.