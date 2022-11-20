World Cup 2022 in Qatar in tape: this is how Bavaria plan with Youssouf Moukoko – according to the Neuer-Sdict

Danish sports director Peter Mueller, 50, has strongly criticized the appearance of FIFA President Gianni Infantino shortly before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

“When I saw the FIFA president yesterday, I was shocked. At that moment, I felt ashamed to participate in this event,” the former international told the German news agency DPA on Sunday.

Delivered at a press conference in Doha Infantino The Europeans, among other things, have a “double standard” because they constantly criticize the human rights situation in the country hosting the World Cup. “I found it shameful. This is the man who shapes football and who can really show what football can achieve,” Mueller said.

“I can only speak for the Danish association,” Mueller continued. Months before the World Cup, we tried to influence FIFA and the situation in Qatar behind the scenes. We wanted to train here with the inscription “Human Rights for All” – Fifa refused it. We announced months ago that we would be playing with the rainbow badge – but FIFA commented on this just one day before the World Cup kicked off.”