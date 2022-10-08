World Cup 2022: Flick brings an ace up his sleeve

Homepage Sports football

Hansi Flick, DFB selection coach. © IMAGO / Moritz Mueller

National coach Hansi Flick has a knack for nominating the DFB team for the 2022 World Cup which could solve a big problem.

Frankfurt – It won’t be long before the 2022 World Cup kicks off, with Germany battling in a group with Japan, Spain and Costa Rica for one of the first two places to qualify for the Round of 16. The DFB selection did not get an easy group in the draw and they must show their best performance in every match so that they do not have to go home after the three matches in the preliminary round.

National coach Hansi Flick is tasked with nominating a balanced team that has the necessary quality and can handle the pressure. The Nations League international matches against Hungary and England were the last chance for DFB coach Hansi Flick to test the players and take a closer look. With Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap, Flick showed creativity in the nomination and called the young center back for the first time. The former Bochum native made his comeback against England when he came on as a late substitute.

World Cup 2022: The problem of the midfield in the selection of the German Federation

The Nations League matches against Hungary and England were unsuccessful as there was no victory for the German national team. After a 1–0 draw with Hungary in Leipzig, the DFB selection drew at least against England at Wembley Stadium in London, but also lost a 2–0 lead at times. The matches in the Nations League also revealed serious problems in the selection of the German Football Association.

The German national team’s defense was not strong at all. Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger, absent against Hungary and England, cannot be replaced on an equal footing. Niklas Sule and Nico Schlutterbeek did not do well and kept making mistakes. The young Schlutterbeek in particular was a major uncertainty in the defense headquarters. He owed his second penalty kick in the Nations League season against England, because that happened to him in the first leg.

World Cup 2022: Mats Hummels with nomination chances?

Due to the somewhat mixed defensive performance, there is one player among the winners of the two Nations League matches that has never been used: Mats Hummels. Even in BVB you can see in the current season that without the veteran it will always be difficult, especially when it comes to opposing standards. Hummels is a fixture at the club now, but what are his chances of running for the World Cup?

“We are in regular contact and continue to discuss how we see the situation,” Mats Hummels confirms to picture Connect with National Coach Hansi Flick. Of course, the DFB boss also realized he could have problems with this central defense in the 2022 World Cup, and thus the 33-year-old has yet to be written off. Hummels, who is currently injured, has a chance to qualify for the World Cup. With strong performances in the next few weeks, the nomination is quite realistic – and could solve the defensive problem of selecting DFB.

Meanwhile, a German goalkeeper would like to be part of the DFB team in the 2022 World Cup, but he has to queue up at the back. His star rose first in Denmark and now in the United States. Maybe it will still be a problem for Germany at the World Cup? Hani Mukhtar has hope. (smr)