World Climate Conference confirms 1.5 degree target | current world | DW

On Sunday morning, the United Nations Climate Conference decided on the “Sharm El-Sheikh Implementation Plan” with the primary goals of climate protection and financing. This text reaffirms the goals of the Paris Climate Protection Agreement to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees, but if possible to 1.5 degrees compared to the pre-industrial level.

This requires immediate and sustainable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. By 2030, these should be reduced by 43 percent compared to 2019 levels, and around 2050 greenhouse gas neutrality should be achieved worldwide. Countries that have not yet done so should tighten their national emissions targets by 2030.

There have been heated debates until recently about whether the call for expanding renewable energies should be included in the text for the first time. And the European Union, among others, has pushed for it. A softer formula has now been selected. A “clean energy mix” is required, which should include energy production with low greenhouse gas emissions and renewable energies.

An action program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions has also been approved. In order to close the gap up to the 1.5° trajectory, countries need to improve their national targets for 2030 accordingly by the next climate conference in November 2023.

The climate conference decides to create funds for climate-related damages

On the other hand, there was agreement on the contentious issue of whether a fund should be created under the umbrella of the United Nations to compensate particularly poor and vulnerable countries for the inevitable climate damage. According to the decision now made, a transition committee will first be set up to make recommendations. This will then be discussed at the next United Nations climate conference in Dubai at the end of 2023.

The panel will include ten representatives from industrialized countries and 13 from developing countries. The beneficiaries of the fund are developing countries that are particularly vulnerable, for example due to drought or floods. This focus on highly threatened states was controversial at first. The decision did not mention any amounts for the new compensation fund, nor exactly who should be paid. The dispute over whether high-emitting emerging countries and economic powerhouses like China should also be among the contributors has also been put off.

Green Secretary of State Annalina Berbock is fighting to maintain the 1.5-degree target

The failure of the conference does not seem to be excluded in the context of the Sabbath. EU Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that they would accept, if necessary, the collapse of the two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh.

“We will not agree to any proposals that destroy the 1.5 degree target backwards,” Berbock said after overnight negotiations. Timmermans said the union would not cross certain red lines. “It is better not to have a better result than a bad result.”

In 2015, the international community agreed in Paris to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial times. The world’s temperature has now increased by 1.1°C. According to scientific warnings, exceeding the 1.5 degree mark significantly increases the risk of triggering so-called overturning elements in the climate system and thus uncontrollable chain reactions.

Frans Timmermans (M), Vice-President of the European Commission: No result is better than a bad result See also Big Ben Antarctica: Australia's tallest mountain

The global climate conference, to which some 34,000 participants had traveled, went into overtime on Friday night. “There is an equal level of dissatisfaction on all sides,” COP President Samih Shoukry said the next morning. He avoided the question of potential failure. “Every party has the full right to join or not to join a consensus.”

Criticism of the hosts also increased, given the delays and the negotiation process, which participants described as chaotic. COP President Shoukry acknowledged the dissatisfaction of the participants on Saturday, but played the ball again and said that the responsibility for reaching an agreement rests with the states.

uh / hf / qu / ack (dpa, afp)