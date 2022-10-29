world cities day better urban life Gütsel Online OWL live

World Cities Day, live a better urban life

Weiterstadt, October 28, 2022

Cupra brings urban sustainability projects into action

European Green Capital Award for Ideal Cities

More than half of the world’s population now lives in cities. By 2050 it could reach 80 per cent. Living in urban areas is becoming an attractive option for an increasing number of people – with all they have to offer #Benefits and disadvantages. The sustainable development of cities is seen as a major challenge. Mobility must become emission-free, roads must be greener, and buildings more sustainable. In 2014, the United Nations established a “World Cities Day” to promote sustainability #urban development Promotion all over the world. Labor Day is held annually on October 31. On the occasion of International Cities Day, Cupra presents 6 mega cities and their projects that make urban areas more sustainable and vibrant.

Barcelona

Think Barcelona, ​​Spain? # Mobility A whole new revelation: Low-traffic superblocks, also known as superilles, are now known for cityscapes at several angles. This Barcelona checkerboard pattern is perfect for this transportation project. Streets are redirected between blocks of homes for residents, for example as playgrounds or green spaces.

Car traffic runs in parallel streets. This slows down residents’ lives, improves air quality in residential areas, and reduces noise pollution. Barcelona creates green islands in a highly urbanized city where people can come together and experience the city as a more sustainable and reimagined place.

Away from high-traffic areas, electric vehicles can make a significant contribution to improving the quality of life in a city. The Cupra Born, the brand’s first all-electric model, is domestically emission-free and drives much quieter than similar combustion engines. In this way, air quality and street noise pollution where vehicular traffic is still very important can also be improved.

Grenoble

In 2022, the city of Grenoble, located in the southeast of France, was awarded the “Green Capital of Europe” sign. The European Commission has presented this award every year since 2010 to a city that has been able to combine environmental protection and economic growth in an exemplary way, thus improving the quality of life of its residents.

The creative design of Grenoble’s public transport offerings deserves a special mention. City buses run on biogas – which is more environmentally friendly than conventional diesel engines. But that’s not all: this #biogaz The city produces it itself, using wastewater from its own wastewater treatment plants. In this way, Grenoble avoids the long transportation routes of fuel and also saves carbon dioxide emissions.

Hamburg

Hamburg was able to claim the title of “European Green Capital” in 2011 – along with Essen (2017), it is the only German city to claim the title so far. As one of the largest coastal cities in Europe, Hamburg has a lot to offer # Environmental issues To fight through freight traffic. Dozens of ships enter the port every day, and even when moored at the quay wall, they leave their diesel engines running to generate the power needed to run. Shipping not only wastes resources, but also significantly degrades air quality in the Hanseatic city.

However, Hamburg has been working on a more sustainable alternative for several years: coastal energy systems. top box # ships Covering their high electrical requirements in an environmentally friendly manner by using green energy from the public grid. At that time, Hamburg built one of the first coastal power stations in Europe and is considered a pioneer in the use of this #technology. Clean air is especially good for residents near the Elbe, especially in the newly created area #port #cityfor the benefit: Take a deep breath in the Hanseatic city.

Copenhagen

The Danish capital Copenhagen is often used as a model when it comes to sustainable urban development. The city administration has set itself the ambitious goal of 2025 # Carbon Dioxide to become neutral. Certainly, the many bike photos on the streets of Copenhagen are well known. But there’s also a lot going on apart from that: Sales of electric cars are increasing exponentially in Denmark, which is especially evident on the streets of Copenhagen.

Apart from mobility, the city takes great care of the efficient use of space. Copenhagen is growing rapidly, but new living space is scarce. Existing buildings should become as energy efficient as possible in order to quickly achieve the goal of CO2 neutrality and create a contemporary space for residents. The focus is also on smart use of the area: the most famous example is the Amager Bakke waste-to-energy plant, whose sloping roof is also a local recreation area with ski slopes, hiking trails and a viewing platform.

Vancouver

Vancouver is one of the greenest cities in North America. This is not only because of the many trees and green space in the city, but also because of the ambitious sustainability goals that Vancouver has set for itself. Sustainable buildings, zero waste or clean water: the points in the catalog of actions are numerous.

When it comes to commuting, the city has a strong influence #electric cars. The county in which Vancouver is located supports vehicles with electric motors, and the city itself is expanding the necessary charging infrastructure. Electric cars are a particularly sustainable solution, especially in a city like Vancouver: they not only drive locally with zero emissions, but can also be charged with electricity from renewable energy sources; Because Vancouver gets #Electricity almost exclusively # Hydropower.

Singapore

When you think of Singapore, the first thing that comes to mind are urban canyons – featuring plenty of concrete, asphalt, and glass. The fact that nearly half of the densely populated city-state is made up of green spaces comes as a surprise to many. Several parks contribute to the high value, as well as nature reserves on the outskirts of the city with a huge diversity of species. But creative ideas also make Singapore one of the greenest cities in the world. So adjust file #city on me #roofgreening and vertical gardens in tall buildings. The practical effect of facades and green roofs: they significantly reduce the temperatures of the buildings and their surroundings.