World Championships on the road: Norway’s Voss surprises world champion in individual time test

Norway’s Tobias Vos surprisingly won the title in the individual time test at the World Road Championships in Wollongong, Australia. The 25-year-old won the 34.2km race in 40:02 minutes, 2.95 seconds ahead of Stefan Kung of Switzerland.

The 25-year-old won the 34.2km race in 40:02 minutes, 2.95 seconds ahead of Stefan Kung of Switzerland. Third place went to Belgian Volta champion Remko Evenpoel after nine seconds.

Former Tour Champion Tadej Pojacar (Slovenia) and favorite Filippo Gana (Italy) finished only sixth and seventh. German players Nikias Arndt and Miguel Heidemann also played no role in the 16th and 20th places.

At the start of the World Championships, Ricarda Bauernfeind won the bronze medal in the under-23 individual time test. The 22-year-old from Ingolstadt was stopped at 34.2 kilometers in 47:38 and 2:17 minutes behind Italian Vittoria Goazzini. The second was Sherine Van Anroe of the Netherlands (down 1:48 minutes).

At the World Championships in Australia, medals were awarded in the U23 class for the first time. The riders started as part of the women’s time trial, which was won by Dutchman Elaine van Dijk in 44:28 minutes. For the 35-year-old it was his third title after 2013 and 2021. Second and third place went to Australian Grace Brown (0:12 minutes) and European champion Marilyn Rossier of Switzerland (0:41).





