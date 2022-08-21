World Art History » Monuments » SciLogs

For two centuries the science of art history has been developing regional schools, identifying individual artistic genius and separating them from secondary personalities, on authenticating the original, that is, simply on the unique and special. One can see in it a mirror of a European social model in which the individual – and at a higher level – the nation are the central ideas.

But perhaps not unlike economics, where the focus on the performance of the individual entrepreneur increasingly gives space to visualize the share of all stakeholders, the change can also be seen in the history of art in recent years. Ten years ago, the first chair of world art history was established in Heidelberg – as the first and so far the only one in Germany. There are so far only a few parallel institutions, for example in Holland and England. However, for several years now, special exhibitions at international museums and galleries such as The Document have (fortunately not always) embraced the idea that more attention should be paid to global and multicultural contexts.

Global art history has also reached leadership positions in German museums: art historian Nora Dirani, who trained in Heidelberg, will take over the management of the museum in October 2022. Lübeck Art Gallery. Not only did she study in Heidelberg and worked on the chair, but she also gained relevant exhibition experience when, as creative director of the Japanese Palace, she created some exciting exhibitions in Dresden that broke out of typical museum style. Exhibitions Organizer.

From October 2022, Nora Dirani will be Director of Kunsthalle Saint Annen in Lübeck (Photo: Dirani)

But of course, the mission was not only recognized in Lübeck. In Berlin, for example, the exhibition Songlines: Seven Sisters Create Australia is currently being curated by an Aboriginal Board of Trustees – im Humboldt Forumwhich, more than anywhere else, has to ask itself how to overcome the traditional separation between ethnology and art history.

It is no coincidence that the science of art history owes its origins to the nineteenth century. With the emergence of nation states, people searched for unifying characteristics, such as language or art, in order to distinguish themselves from other societies. The imperial expansion of Europe reached a new peak with new colonies in Asia and especially in Africa.

The issues associated with this have had a decisive influence on the history of art that continues to this day. Since the 1980s, for example, there have been developments to deal critically with this footprint. But even if the boundaries around research topics in art history become looser, the methodological problems associated with them will be enormous.

The fact that international exchange takes place mostly in European languages ​​is a symptom of the asymmetry of our world. And what would a systematic search look like and not want to start from the basic terms and categories of European art history? Everyday culture, for example, is one of the areas that need to be focused again. How did the museum’s presentation of African art in Europe liberated from its historical colonial character? The Musée du quai Branly in Paris, for example, which opened in 2006, attempts a purely aesthetic rather than ethnological approach. permanent exhibition African, Asian, Indian and Oceanic things. Aside from the question of the legality of the acquisition of the individual exhibits, which is also hotly debated in relation to this house, the concept of this museum itself with its intrinsic distinction between ‘West and the Rest’ illustrates the problem that is inevitably at the heart of any art history seen as world history standing.