Works from Brazil, Uruguay and Finland in the first edition of the fluorescent season

It will be fluorescent season with their proposal in two spaces in Buenos Aires.

The first edition of Fluorescent season in Buenos Aires, which will take place between Friday 2 September and Sunday 30 October at El Cultural San Martín and Estudio Los Vidrios, will feature the participation of dramatic texts from Uruguay, Brazil and Finland, proposing a crossover between foreign playwrights and directors. Argentine women, and it will be coordinated by the group of actresses lava skin (“petroleum”).

“We have made an effort to read the works without making assumptions or links beforehand, but rather the works themselves have led us to create an organizational axis related to the sense of collapse that appeared in many of them.”calculated Laura Paredeswhich is part of the Piel de Lava group, along with Elisa Caricago, Valeria Correa s Pilar Gamboa.

Under that tone that permeates the works, the slogan of organizing exhibitions was determined, “Our Treasure Map. Survival Maps”for the fluorescent season, an interdisciplinary creative device that promotes collaboration between artists and institutions from different geographies.

“Most of the works were very attractive and, as usual, the selection leaves aside valuable material. However, there was something armed in this texts And that it is related to two hypotheses: the sense of collapse and survival strategies in the face of this potential collapse.” Paredes explained.

The Fluorescent Season is one of the projects of the Fluorescent Platform, whose artistic director Matias Ombres. This first Buenos Aires edition consists of three dramatic pieces written by women from different countries, commissioned to direct groups and creators from Argentina.

The season will open with the play “Free Shopping”from Uruguay Victoria Vera and launch Kiss (Staff made up of young Argentinean artists, producers and communicators). The work is immersed in the struggle of litter boxes and can be seen as of Friday 2 September at 9:00 pm in El Cultural San Martín (Room 3).

Among the other pieces that will be shown for the first time during the fluorescent season are “second nature”from Finnish pipsa lonkatitled Cecilia Megidi s Diego Rosenthal, whose plot explores human behavior. The premiere will take place on Saturday 10 September at 9:00 pm in the same room at El Cultural San Martín, located in Sarmiento 1551.

Brazil will be represented by piece In this crazy world, in this bright nightFrom Silvia Gomez and address Nayla BozWhich deals with the relationships of domination and resistance exercised by humanity based on the story of a girl who was sexually assaulted. The work will be shown for the first time on Sunday, September 4 at 7:00 p.m. at Estudio Los Vidrios (donated 2348).

Tellam: The motto of the exhibition organizers: “Our Treasure Map. Survival Maps”, opens many possible windows and views. Is there a certain predictive tone in the cut, or a philosophical tone?

Laura Paredes: There’s a terrible tone because the pieces fit into the problem of a hierarchy of what is human over nature, but that hierarchy also creates links that lead to a more philosophical approach to the issue. It was also tempting for curators to see different views of the state of things according to a map rather than a map. For example, the Finnish work “Second Nature” by Pepsa Lonka has a tougher approach. We were interested in the friction that a duo of Argentinian directors could provide for material from Northern Europe.

T: The fact that this meeting was held as part of the Fluorescent Platform allows access to different parts of the world.

Laura Paredes: Of course. And also for the very close authors who don’t usually have this dialogue, as might be the case for Victoria Vera, with her “Freeshop”, and “In this crazy world on this wonderful night”, by Silvia Gomez. They are very interesting authors that we met thanks to the platform. This is for tremendous vitality to us. Also, from the podium, group meetings between business were encouraged to be able to think of the business as a single textual and poetic body, transcending the specificity of each business.

T: What was the main challenge you faced in facing the fluorescent season from your role as coordinator?

Elisa Caricago: The more recent thing is trying to do this task from the set, and that was also a suggestion from the fluorescent platform. We did and did many things as a group, but the four of us have never done organizing work, since Piel de Lava. I think the most motivating thing was crossing those languages ​​and the kind of conversations that engaged us in carrying out this task together. It was very stimulating and interesting to take the form of our teamwork, which has always been a bit chaotic and difficult to organize, to another field and see how it is also and possible there.

T: How would you describe the spirit of the encounter that allows playwrights from three different countries to cross paths with Argentine directors?

EC: This is a mission (to cross Argentinian foreign playwrights, directors, and actors) that was done from the Fluorescent Platform. It is very vital to the Buenos Aires scene, which usually has a closer connection between direction, plays and performers: often the director, or someone very close who is part of the team, writes many works in rehearsal processes in which the interpreters intervene Also in dramaturgy, etc. I think it’s one of the most interesting things that the local landscape has, this way of working, but it’s also true that when it’s installed, it produces a kind of dynamic action and here the way changes and is usually very rich, because it contributes new materials and perceptions and creates organizations around new materials . Taking a text from a person from another country and trying to find its form here is an exercise that suggests other work dynamics, and also the possibility of creating an association with someone doing a theater work in another part of the world.

T: How was the coordination process?

European Commission: We read a limited number of works from each country (Uruguay, Brazil, Finland). Based on the criteria we’ve seen appear in the material, as we’ve said without prior thought, we’ve chosen these three works that somehow revolve around topics that we can include in something that has to do with that sense of breakdown we’ve been talking about before. From there we collected a series of readings, slightly randomized on material that had enriched us to think about these themes and refined what we wanted to open up intellectual space for the season. We talk a little, as usual. And we started thinking about who could take this material in the local scene and offer it to the post.

We held a group (Besa), a duo (Cecilia Megidi and Diego Rosenthal) and a solo director (Nyla Bose) as well to try different ways of approaching directing. Once the group was assembled, we got together to talk about the standards for regulation, we shared the material we were reading and thinking about, and we thought about each work in the context of those standards.