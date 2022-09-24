Workload: Scientists work more than they get paid

The workload of scientists is actually much higher than what they are paid for. A new study from Australia, which quantifies real-world workloads, shows that they are often so busy with educational and administrative tasks that a large part of their research activities are outsourced for unpaid time. The workload assumed by the universities was much lower than the study findings. Accordingly, academics in Australia work for three months annually without pay. Or in other words: for every three hours of paid work, scientists work four hours.

As part of a long-term study that began in 2015 and was initially published by the online journal Times Higher Education, researchers at the University of Tasmania developed a tool to determine academic workload. Researchers can enter tasks there, including work that is barely noticed in the formal context. In this way, researchers can determine the total number of hours they work for a given year.

In the final part of the study, 39 people were randomly selected. According to the study authors, they work in 21 out of 41 universities in Australia in different departments and belong to different case groups. Test participants documented their workload in the program and were interviewed in qualitative interviews after the study period.

Much more working hours than paid hours

The researchers from Australian universities who were interviewed presented According to the study She indicated that the values ​​calculated by the program were much closer to the real workload than the workload assumed by employers. Twenty-four of the 39 participants reported working 10% more than they paid, and twelve people 50% more. On average, participants worked more than 50 hours per week. For twelve participants, the average weekly working time was 59 hours, and it was even 95 hours for two participants.

The scoping program takes into account activities in which universities are not involved, such as the time that scholars invest in applying for third-party funds that are ultimately unsuccessful. For example, the program estimates 150 hours for a submitted press article, 60 hours for a patent application and up to 11 hours to prepare and execute entirely new seminar sessions. According to the study authors, these assumptions are average values ​​and come from a previous survey of scientists. the program Available online. However, it is not clear to what extent it can be transferred from the Australian university context to the German university context.