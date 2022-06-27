Workers’ representatives from Mexico and the United States consolidate relations

After his visit to Washington, USA, The International Confederation of Trade Union Organizations of the United Mexican States in San Juan Teotihuacan, Mexico, received the American Federation of Labor and Conference of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) at a twinning meeting between the two groups.

José Neri Ortega Blancas, Secretary General of the International Federation of Trade Union Organizations and Associations, highlighted the meeting, now taking place in Mexico, with members of the AFL-CIO after their visit in the United States through a delegation.

“This meeting is important to us because we seek first, The brotherhood between the two countries, as it is from our closest neighbours, but also in the near future agreements with them, is beneficial to all our workers.It is our people to have this part of the big companies and workers and there is equality for the benefit of their families.”

On his part, Ramon Becerra, AFL-CIO Adviser and Representative for Political Affairs, noted that through the meeting between the two organizations The dialogue seeks to find out the forms, options, and possibilities of how to empower Latin American workers together in the United States and Mexicans in the country.

And he said, “And creating unity to be able to achieve what we have to achieve, we are here for this reason, to explore and see options and possibilities,” noting that 80 percent of Latin Americans who live and work in the United States are Mexican.

Representatives of the AFL-CIO, as well as the leaders of the Federation, were received by their members in the states of Querétaro, Quintana Roo, Mexico City, Oaxaca, Campeche, Baja California, Tamaulipas, Baja California Sur, Yucatan, Hidalgo, Colima, Sinaloa, Sonora, Morelos and Zacatecas, Durango, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Nayarit, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Aguascalientes and the State of Mexico in an extraordinary meeting.

For his part, Ortega Blancas commented on this The International Federation of Organizations and Societies was created on March 7, and within three months it already had more than 650,000 members across the country. From sectors such as transport, labour, processing and services, with about 100 unions.

“We have seen the response of the comrades and it is very great because there are also many needs in the country to take care of them and the workers,” he added.

He pointed out that one of the purposes of the union It is to seek the benefit of workers and trade union associations While clarifying that they are not seeking political positions or positions in government, “We don’t want our people to be used as a platform to later be put somewhere and they will feel used, but our only concern is to see who they are.”

He emphasized that it was required to be there Balance with its members, whether in federations or associations, with companies and society through open dialogue without imposition.“Talk to them and that things are fair to both parties, we are part of the balance.”

He finally added that after the twinning between Al Ittihad and AFL-CIO It is expected that there will be points of agreement between the two countries for the benefit of workers“Since many of our people go to the United States and a lot of people also come to Mexico, start talking about these bilateral issues.”

