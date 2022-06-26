Work, the condition a father imposed on his daughter to receive more than 120 million pesos in Australia

Have you ever thought what you would do if you received a fortune close to 9 million Australian dollars (about 124 million Mexican pesos)? A lot of people would say that they are going to retire from work and travel the world to enjoy the money they got.

However, this is not a story Claire Brownwoman from Australia She inherited nearly $9 million from her father, and in order to enjoy her fortune, she has to find a job, or if she can’t find it, she can volunteer to contribute to the community.

This news was published by the local media “A Current Affair”, there Brown claims that he refuses to comply with that paragraph, but he still wants to get his inheritance and that’s why he went to court to refute his father’s last request.

Claire says it’s very difficult for her to get a job, because she suffers from ADHD. For this reason, he begged the said media outlet and his family to give him what was his “right”.

He grew up with all the perks

The woman’s father was a successful stockbroker and amassed a large fortune throughout his life. During his childhood and adolescence, Brown enjoyed privileges and money was never an issue.

When the woman went to live on her own, her father wanted her to be conscientious about money. That’s why she wanted him to earn what he had and get a job. However, he did give her a weekly allowance of $500 (6900 pesos), but if she wanted more, she had to go out and earn it.

For Claire, this money wasn’t enough and that’s why she had to request social benefits from the government to survive. She stated in an “ongoing case” that her father “continued to pressure her” to act and according to her account “financially abused her”.

Unemployed and broke

Brown currently lives with his wife Lauren and their 1-year-old daughter in the western suburbs of Sydney. When her father passed away earlier this year, the woman believed her financial problems would be over.

However, when she went to ask for her fortune, she realized that her father had left her on a clause that in order to get the money, she had to hire her. Now, the woman claims that she lives in a desperate situation, because she lives only with the help of social assistance that her wife receives.

Even in this same medium, the woman’s partner emphasized that Brown has trouble completing daily tasks and often needs to be reminded of simple things like eating.

Brown had previously tried to work part-time at Autism Australia and Kabarista, but that job only lasted an hour.

The woman’s cousin also decided to speak to the media and accused her cousin of using her status as a scapegoat. Additionally, he commented that his efforts to move forward were shameful.

The man concluded that he hoped Claire would correct her life and do something that contributes to society.

