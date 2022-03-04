Words that WhatsApp can ban your account for

WhatsApp and the words by which it can block your account

Although it may not seem like it, there are more and more limitations to Implementation From The WhatsApp And now there’s a list of words that it seems can’t be used by users or their accounts will be banned.

For this reason, we share with you the words that will be completely blocked in the WhatsApp conversation, otherwise they will be will prevent your account.

That’s right, WhatsApp developers have reported that very soon they will be renewing their communication protocols. Safety and privacy for using the messaging app.

In this way, the use of some vocabulary that encourages actions against the law will be prohibited, otherwise it will be necessary to ban the account.

So in case your account is banned, we have already shared with you what you should do if WhatsApp suspended your account and not necessarily for using inappropriate vocabulary.

WhatsApp has announced that it will renew its security and data privacy protocols in the coming days to provide better service to users.

However, one of the new updates that will be rolled out is that users will not be able to use certain words, as this may cause the account to be temporarily banned.

It should be noted that we have seen this topic in some other social networks and it is implemented with the aim of prohibiting the promotion of works that are against the law.

Words like pwdophilia, pwrnography or their derivatives or similar terms are strictly prohibited on WhatsApp.

So if any WhatsApp user decides to use this type of vocabulary in a conversation, it will immediately punish everyone involved.

In this way, the popular messaging company will temporarily ban the accounts and delete the stored information such as multimedia files and chats, without having the opportunity to make any kind of backup of the shared information.

It should be noted that users whose WhatsApp account has been temporarily suspended for violating some rules of the application usually see a message that when they try to access the application, it tells them the following:

Your phone number is pending on WhatsApp. Please contact support for assistance.”

In fact, the company has always maintained that suspensions are a reality and they do so as long as they consider any activity to violate their terms of service.

It is important to note that in some cases, they usually do not send a warning before suspending the account, so there is also a possibility that your account may be suspended in error.

For this purpose, the Company makes the Terms of Service available to its users, in which information is provided about the appropriate uses of WhatsApp and the activities it does not comply with.