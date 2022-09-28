Women’s World Cup 2023: Tickets go on sale on October 6 | free press

Berlin. Ticket sales for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will begin on October 6. The first ticket packages can be purchased online on the FIFA website.

FIFA has announced that the first week of sales will be a pre-sale to customers of a FIFA sponsor, followed by the general ticket sales period from 13 to 31 October.

In the first ever Women’s World Cup to be held in two countries (July 20 – August 20), 32 teams compete for the title in 64 matches in ten stadiums spread across nine cities. The selection of the German Football Association qualified for the final round. Fatma Samoura, Secretary General of FIFA, said the World Cup “will truly be a premier tournament, inspiring fans and creating a new generation of role models through football”.

In the first sales period before the draw, which takes place in Auckland on October 22, there are only stadium pass options and the home team pass option for group stage matches for the Australian and New Zealand national teams. After the draw, single ticket sales will begin on October 25, 2022, with another pre-sale for FIFA sponsor customers, followed by general ticket sales from November 1. Prices start at the equivalent of €26.80 for adults and €13.40 for children. (dpa)