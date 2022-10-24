Women’s World Cup 2023: The DFB team plays in the German morning

German Football Players Competition Their matches in the preliminary round of the 2023 World Cup In Australia and New Zealand in the German morning. This stems from the kickoff times that FIFA has now set. The women play Group H against Morocco on July 24 (6.30 pm local time / 10.30 am CST) in Melbourne, then on July 30 (7.30 pm / 11.30 am) in Sydney against Colombia and on August 3 (20 pm / 12 pm). ) in Brisbane against South Korea. Ads

Saturday’s draw in Auckland/New Zealand also showed France and Brazil as potential contenders for the second round of the European Champions. The tournament will kick off on July 20 (7pm local time / 11am CET) in Auckland with the match between New Zealand and Norway. The final will take place on August 20 in Sydney at 20:00 local time (12:00).

On November 11 and 13, the German national team will play two international friendlies in the United States against the world champions there. Vos Tecklenburg said: “We are planning a training camp in February, which should end with an international match. In addition, we would like to test against a team from South America and/or an Asian team in April, June or July in preparation for the World Cup in order to prepare for the World Cup. The world adjust the style of play and go to the World Cup fully prepared.”