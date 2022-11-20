Women’s World Cup 2023: Pope leaves participation in the Women’s World Cup open

Alexandra Pope (along with Julia Gwynne) leaves open her doors on whether she will be taking part in the 2023 World Cup. Photo

Striker Alexandra Popp has yet to decide if she will play for the German women’s national football team at next year’s World Cup.

The tournament will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, 2023. “I’ll keep it open, but my plan for now is to play in the World Cup,” Bob said Saturday night on ZDF’s “Wetten, dass…” show. “.

Pope was the face of the German national team on the way to the final of this summer’s European Championship, which they narrowly lost to England, and contributed important goals. However, the 31-year-old recently said she had the idea of ​​”ending the chapter” ahead of the European Championships.

It is also questionable whether Julia Gwen will ever play for the DFB again after she tore her second cruciate ligament at the World Cup. “I am in the best possible hands with my team,” the 23-year-old defender said from Bayern Munich on Saturday night. Gwinn recently missed two international matches in the USA. Pope was involved in the 2-1 win and 2-1 defeat that followed.

dpa