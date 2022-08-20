Women’s soccer team crushes Australia two weeks before the European Championship (7-0) | Sports

Spain players celebrate one of the goals against Australia, this Saturday in Huelva. RFEF (European Press)

The Spanish women’s soccer team won a massive power (7-0) over Australia with many casualties in Nuevo Colombino de Huelva. In their penultimate preparatory match before the European Championships in England (on Wednesday they will play Italy), Jorge Velda’s side split in the second half. He did not score the first goal until the first half via Etana, but later, in the first 11 minutes after the second half, Mario Caldente, Esther Guerrero and Lucia Garcia scored, which he repeated less than 10 minutes from the end. Irene Guerrero closed the account with another double.

On Monday, the coach will announce the final list of 23 players. Spain, located in Euro Group B, will kick off on Friday 8 July against Finland (6:00 pm), then face Germany (Tuesday 12, 9:00 pm) and Denmark (Saturday 16, 9:00 pm).

In the first minute, the team already had its first chance. Lucia Garcia extended her leg into the area to touch a long ball, but goalkeeper Tegan Mika came in just in time. This opportunity opened a monologue for the national team, who finished the night with an 82% possession on the pitch which, apparently, left much to be desired.

The Australians’ best player came in the 22nd minute, when Gorey saved a series of passes with a shot from the crossbar. Spain’s pace waned somewhat in the second half of the first quarter, until a superb shot from Aitana Bonmatti off the edge of the left wing started the team’s scoring fest. Immediately after the break, another fine shot, this time from Mario Caldente and the right flank, made the score 2-0 and set the duel in a whirl of goals.

In just four minutes, he scored two more goals with his head: Esther Gonzalez, who participated in the first half, and a pass from Caldente, and from Lucia Garcia, who scored the fifth goal with a dry cross shot. On the full slopes, Irene Guerrero finished winning another double.

Spain 7 vs Australia 0

Spain: Paños, Batlle, Ivana Andrés (Andrea Pereira, m. 70), Paredes, Leila, Patri Guijarro (Teresa Abelleira, m. 75), Aitana Bonmatí (Irene Guerrero, m. 46), Alexia Putellas (Claudia Zornoza, M. 75). 70), Lucia Garcia, Mario Caldente (Athenea del Castillo, m. 63), Amaiur Sarregui (Esther González, m. 46).

Australia: Micah (Arnold, v. 46); Nevin, Polkenhorn; Wheeler, Grant; van Egmond (Ranken, d. 46), Gorey (Ray, d. 75), Fine, Yallop (Simsen, d. 66); Jelnik (Ebeni ​​Essie, t. 46) and Cromer (Sare, t. 66).

RuleMonica Molarchic (Poland): Gori and Grant reservations.

Objectives: 1-0, M44. Aitana. 2-0. 48. Mariona Caldente. 3-0. M 52. Esther Guerrero. 4-0. 56. Lucia Garcia. 5-0. AD 82. Lucia Garcia. 6-0. AD 88. Irene Guerrero. 7-0. AD 90. Irene Guerrero.

The new Colombino stadium in Huelva. 6800 spectators.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports at Facebook s Twitteror sign up here to receive Weekly newsletter.