South Africa won the African Nations Cup. In the final, the team defeated its host from Morocco.

South Africa won the final 2-1 (0-0). Hilda Majia, who plays for Sejong Sportstoto in South Korea, scored the two goals for South Africa (63th minute, 71st). Rosella Ain from Tottenham Hotspur scored the equalizer for Morocco (80). Zambia had previously finished third, beating Nigeria 1-0.

This is South Africa’s first win in the African Cup of Nations. Nigeria have won 11 of the previous 13 tournaments, while Equatorial Guinea have won twice.

The tournament is linked to the 2023 World Cup qualifiers

For the four teams from the semi-finals, qualification for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is a certainty.

The general classification of the tournament also identified Cameroon and Senegal as the two eligible teams to represent Africa in a FIFA qualifying tournament featuring a total of ten teams from all confederations. There are three World Cup teams to be determined.

Germany almost qualified for the qualifiers

The German national team leads the European World Cup qualifiers in its qualifying group by three points and has good prospects of qualifying directly with two matches remaining.

