Women’s football: Germany’s luck in the World Cup draw

Martina Voss Tecklenburg did not bother to talk about her opponents. At the Aotea Center in Auckland, New Zealand, the national coach knew full well that German footballers had drawn at the World Cups in Australia and New Zealand (July 20 – August 20, 2023). Morocco, Colombia and South Korea are the women’s team competition. Three teams finished second in their respective associations from Africa, South America and Asia – which fit right in with runner-up Germany – but none of these teams exemplify the top level. Voss-Tecklenburg, 54, phrased her verdict accordingly eloquently: “Group H is a group of three unknown teams. It’s quite a challenge for us to analyze opponents early on.”

On the contrary, it should mean that overcoming your opponents should be almost natural by your own standards. The two-time world champion couldn’t have found a much easier constellation to warm up for his next title mission in the middle of the Australian winter. It’s very tough in the round of 16: Germany will likely meet France or Brazil, world champions the United States could stalk the final at the earliest.

The rainy cold weather will be a constant feature of this tournament: it is not for nothing that a lady penguin named Tazuni has been named the official mascot. Pack your scarf and raincoat is the message for visitors to the nine Ocean World Cup cities. With the German games likely to be played in the early morning European time due to the time difference (the exact kick-off times have not yet been determined), it seems difficult for the Levantine champions to once again take millions of viewers with them on TV at home.

FIFA sees short distances as an argument for the men’s World Cup in Qatar, while this sustainability is countered at the Women’s World Cup.

But the most urgent task is to find a good place to stay, as the three group matches will take place in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. The detour to New Zealand will not be cut short, in this major long-distance event, which is considered suboptimal in terms of sustainability. For the men’s World Cup in Qatar, the world federation FIFA likes to build the idea of ​​compactness, in the Women’s World Cup this claim has been answered.

Voss-Tecklenburg will now go on a week-long inspection trip in Down Under to see for himself the accommodation options and training areas. The choppy weather speaks against Melbourne, where the Round of 16 winners of the group also take place. The fact that the semi-finals and final are being held there speaks volumes for Sydney – the place of longing is the Australian Stadium, where at best the last step Wembley missed in the European Championship final against England (1:2 afterwards) is achieved.

Voss-Tecklenburg and her squad will start against Morocco on July 24th, the second on July 30th is Colombia. Finally, on August 3, South Korea, which has been coached by Colin Bell, who lives in Weserwald, since 2019.

Born in England and a former professional at FSV Mainz 05, he made a name for himself in German women’s football primarily as a coach at 1. FFC Frankfurt, which led to winning the Champions League in 2015. Since taking office, the 61-year-old has impressed With diligence, diligence, willingness to learn and the dedication of his national players.

Vos-Tecklenburg warns that “South Korea is a very strong team that plays great technical football with a German coach.” On the other hand, Colombia has a “completely different style of play”, and Morocco as a great unknown has benefited from the expanded field of 32 teams.

FIFA promises it will be the best, most vibrant and most exciting World Cup – anything else would have been surprising

Three participants have not yet been determined, and they will be determined only in February 2023 in the intercontinental tournaments. Countries like Chinese Taipei, Haiti, Panama, Paraguay and Papua New Guinea can have hopes, which doesn’t help the quality of the bloated field for participants. Among the favorites to win the four-time world championship is the USA, whose national coach Jill Ellis, meanwhile, predicts “the most demanding World Cup ever” in light of the increasing quality among the major nations. Representatives from Europe, England, Germany, Sweden, France, Spain and the Netherlands also received high ratings, as did Olympic champions Canada and Japan, world champions in 2011, and vice world champions in 2015.

At the draw ceremony in Auckland, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura from Senegal promised not only the best, but also “the most vibrant, most exciting and most attended World Cup ever”. Anything else would have been surprising.