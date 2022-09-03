Women’s football exchange tickets for the World Cup for Australia

Two Turkish players take Laura Frigang in pliers. The 3-0 win in the DFB selection was hard work for the European vice-champion.

Nearly five weeks after the unfortunate loss of the European Championship final, the German football team has completed its participation in the World Cup. In Turkey, the sovereign win succeeds, even if the choice of the German Football Association is not able to build on the ceremonial performances in the European Championship.

Sweat-filled action instead of fun magic: Footballers in Germany got their ticket to the 2023 World Cup early with a lackluster 3-0 (0-0) score in Turkey. After the success of Saturday in Bursa, national team Martina Voss Tecklenburg secured first place in Group H with 24 points ahead of the final qualifying match against Bulgaria on Tuesday in Plovdiv. “It was difficult because we didn’t find the solution,” Vos Tecklenburg said. “We qualified for the World Cup but we also know that there is still a lot of room for improvement.”

Felicitas Rauch scored from a hand-kick in the 57th minute, Clara Ball (59) and Leah Schuler (77) after the break for the German national team, who suffered against a devastating opponent for a long time. “We are very happy,” said Captain Alexandra Pope. Top scorer Paul offered a similar assessment of the stubborn attack against the Turks: “It was an exemplary victory for business. We could have done some things better. But it was very difficult to find solutions.”

Before kick-off, the Women’s League, wearing the new all-national team uniform for the first time, paid homage to Anne Catherine Berger, who was once again battling cancer. Bob lifted the Chelsea goalkeeper’s shirt and with this gesture symbolized that the players were thinking of the 31-year-old.

When I started, it was immediately a one-goal game. “The attractiveness of your game is critical, even if most players are not yet in a competitive position,” Voss-Tecklenburg declared. The superior selection of the Football Association also created a few good opportunities in the early stages, but they were not able to take advantage of them. Linda Dallman and Bob missed twice in a promising position.

Women’s Football: Salvation is in a little less than an hour



Although the German Federation team launched one attack after another, they often lacked accuracy in the dangerous area. No wonder, except for the Eintracht Frankfurt players, who already took part in the Champions League qualifiers in mid-August, it was the first competitive match of the new season for everyone.

As the season progressed, some deficits spread among German women. Only once in the first half did the European champions take a dangerous step. Paul failed from close range in the Turkish goalkeeper Selda Akgoz. Despite the overwhelming advantage of the DFB selection and the 12:0 corner kicks, the break went goalless.

The two goals only after nearly an hour released the DFL selection from their agony. Rauch kept his cool at first after a clear handball from Bussim Seeker’s penalty kick, and after just 120 seconds Paul followed up with a shot from the edge of the penalty area. “That calmed things down,” Bob said. The reassuring introduction to the national coach gave the opportunity to make several changes. This did not jeopardize victory. In fact, Schuller extended his lead shortly after his replacement.

