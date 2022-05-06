Women’s football, Costa Rica, Brazil and Australia, Spain group competitions

The National Theater of Costa Rica, in San Jose, has dressed up to host the draw for the final stage of the FIFA U-20 World Cup to be held in the Central American country from August 10-28. This will be the first post-pandemic World Cup after two years of waiting for the tournament that was supposed to take place in 2020. Costa Rica has waited and will, finally, be able to host the Planetary Championship.

Spain starts as one of the favorites after winning the silver medal at the last World Cup in 2018 in France. Japan passed the Larrugita route for the gold medal, and on this occasion, Japan narrowly avoided in the first stage. The toughest competitor was in Pot 1, as the other two competitors were Europeans. Therefore, Spain will face the host nation, Costa Rica, in Group A. They were not so lucky with the other two pots that paired up with Brazil and Australia, two teams that have been doing very well in recent years. The first two groups of the group qualify for the quarter-finals and Spain will face the first or second group B, with Germany, Colombia, New Zealand and Mexico playing.

Meanwhile, in Group C were France, Nigeria, Canada and South Korea who will face Group D consisting of Japan, the Netherlands, Ghana and the United States. Shirley Cruz, a former international who has played for teams like Paris Saint-Germain and the NFL, received a standing ovation after the draw. Shirley is a member of the Local Organizing Committee, along with Paulo Cesar Wanchope. Both were the innocent hands in the lottery. “I feel very proud because it is difficult for me to measure all that I have achieved by staying active in football, but I am honored to be with the Paulo team, on a magical day that will be the prelude to the World Cup… The important thing is that FIFA has already given us the opportunity to organize the World Cup. We are a footballing country and we are able to host this kind of competition,” Cruz said.

It is the first tournament organized by FIFA after the pandemic. It will be the tenth edition of this tournament and will be an opportunity to witness the best female talent from 16 teams from different federations. In addition, these players will have this wonderful stage to develop their talents. This tournament is already leaving some structures in Costa Rica to develop, even before the trophy has been lifted. A big thank you to Rodolfo Villalobos for everything his team has done. “Good luck everyone, see you in Costa Rica very soon,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

groups

– group A; Costa Rica, Australia, Spain and Brazil

Group B: Germany, Colombia, New Zealand and Mexico

Group C: France, Nigeria, Canada and South Korea

– Group D: Japan, the Netherlands, Ghana and the United States