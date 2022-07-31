Women’s football: Argentina qualified for Australia 2023

The Albicelestes beat the Guaraníes 3-1 and finished third in the continental tournament, but also made it to the Australia and New Zealand event in 2023. Yamila Rodriguez (2) and Flor Bon Segundo were the team’s top scorer nationally.

The Argentina women’s soccer team qualified for the 2023 World Cup Australia and New Zealand on Friday, defeating Paraguay 3-1 and winning third place in the Copa America that was held in Colombia.

Paraguay took the lead in the 39th minute of the first half with a goal against Romina Nunez.

Yamila Rodriguez has already equalized at 33 metres, Fleur Bon Segundo scored the result with a beautiful free kick in 45 metres, and Rodriguez again, in injury time, won the Argentina national team and gave him a ticket to the World Cup.

Paraguay, for its part, will have another chance in a playoff, like Chile, who yesterday beat Venezuela and finished fifth in the cup.

The match between Argentina and Paraguay (both of which already secured qualification for the Pan American Games in Chile), was played at the Centenario Stadium in Armenia, and was officiated by local Maria Victoria Daza Ortiz.

The victory was not easy for the team of German Portanova, who had just lost in the semi-finals to the Colombian national team. First, because he had to put up an unprecedented defense (Aldana Cometti has been quarantined in Bucaramanga, with Covid-19; Gabriela Chavez has been fired and suspended); And later, because it was difficult for him to find the best game for him.

Although he was always superior to Paraguay and hit Bobadilla’s goal with danger, he showed doubts again in the last line (increased by entering the usual substitutions) and thus was at a disadvantage in the first stage with a goal by Nunez, against, upon exiting a corner .

In the second half, things looked the same, until Yamila Rodriguez and her great moment showed up. After a long serve “combed” by James, the scorer slipped off her mark and faced the goalkeeper and beat her to seal the tie.

1 to 1 seemed immobile. But Fleur-Bon Segundo took charge with a free kick on the edge of the box and her superb right-footed foot to the post from Bobadilla gave Argentina the advantage over the course of the hour.

Paraguay went all out in search of an equalizer and Portanova’s team took the opportunity to clear it on the counter-attack, once again with Rodriguez’s scoring ability; The bow put on the night and the girls celebrated qualifying for the World Cup.

