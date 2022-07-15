Women’s Euro 2022 | Denmark is narrowly ahead of Finland









Selection Denmark beat Finland In a match on the second day of Women’s Euro 2022Played at Milton Keynes Stadium. The duel between the losers on opening day was in a group SpainDuel to join the fight for rooms.

The result is negative for Red because the Danish team will be like that The last challenger to Jorge Velda Comes with a European runner-up Vitola.

Euro 2022 | Denmark 1-0 Finland summary

Both northern teams arrived equal in number, since then They gave up 4-1. The Danes were the first to break the fight with signing Nadia Nadim twice, especially the second that forced Corbella to stretch.

It was Lars Sondegaard’s pupils who had the grip by the first bars against Finland who had a hard time connecting plays and could only experience long shots.

That’s why Anna Seneol can’t fail Arrivals are as obvious as the Koivisto side, which resulted in cutting the area and making it wide. Danish goalkeeper Christensen was just a spectator in the first half.

Finland clung to its history, because despite the difference in potential, Denmark was not able to win it in the European Championships. Nadim had a chance again Clear as soon as the match resumed after the break, but Harder’s heart finished the match in half a waste.

When it wasn’t the shot, it was the last pass, but there was always a lack of accuracy in the final meters by the Danes which prevented the watch mark from moving. That’s how it happened in Junge-Pedersen’s shot went far From within the large area.

And when that wasn’t the case, it was a matter of divine providence Corbella. The Finnish goalkeeper suspended a one-on-one match with Holmgard In the clearest picture in Denmark in 70 minutes.

But insist He got his award in 71 when Harder took advantage of an empty goal Holmgard nodded. Once again the move came from the right, Denmark’s most successful winger to that point.

Finland looked for a draw until the last minute and Danielson Christensen forced to shine in overtimeOnly from outside the region did they know how to dismantle the Danish defense network.

Ana Signol’s team remains at the bottom of the standings, and the Sundegard students put pressure on Spain before facing each other on the final day.