WOM officially launches the new 5G network

With a presentation in the Valparaíso region, the operator WOM Officially launched the new 5G network with coverage in different regions of the countryAnd for all its customers, prepaid, postpaid carriers, who have compatible Android and iPhone devices.

About two weeks ago, the operator turned on some 5G antennas in several locations, so some of its customers were testing this new 5G network beforehand. However, It is now available to everyone.

Compatible Equipment

You just need a 5G compatible device that is updated to its latest software versions, This includes the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, which are already certified to run on the WOM 5G network.

In fact, the catalog of compatible equipment includes many 5G models from manufacturers Nokia, Huawei, Motorola, Samsung, Xiaomi and Vivo. However, You can also use your devices brought from abroadbut your software must be updated, certified, and compatible with the 5G networks used in Chile.

In connection with the mobile service, All customers will have a 5G networkincluding prepaid, postpaid and company, just make sure you have a 5G device, no more.

You can find more information at www.wom.cl/5g.

gift bags

In the case of prepaid customers, WOM grants a 10GB bag for 30 days to be used exclusively on 5G And so you can try it out, even if you don’t have credit.

To activate it you must dial *103#, option 1, then choose option 3, and finally option 1 to activate your bag. You can also do this through My WOM, the “Store” section, then go to the “Data Bag” and activate the 5G bag.

Remember that it will only work connected to a 5G network.

In the case of postpaid customers, The vast majority got a 100GB gift bag. We don’t know at the moment how long this 100GB bag will be, but it’s clear that it will have a shelf life of 12 months, although that’s something we have to confirm.

You can sign in “My WOM” if you activate your 100GB bag.

5G speed

In our tests in the Valparaíso region, the download speed was around 300Mbps, as shown in the following image:

We also did a test from Santiago, specifically in the municipality of La Florida (towards the mountains) and our speed is about 350 Mbps.

As for the technical details, WOM uses the 5G N78 band along with the 4G bands B4, B66 and B28These last three are sector dependent, so they differ.

I have compatible equipment, but I can’t connect to 5G

If you have Android, be sure to update it to the latest version of its software and check in the list of mobile networks that the 5G option is enabled, as shown in the following image:

In the case of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 (including variants), It must have been updated to iOS 15.4 and you have received a carrier update. Make click here For more details on this. Also, you must have the 5G option active in the cellular data menu, as the image shows:

The process of activating the 5G network may be Lasts up to 24 hoursSo, you must be patient.

If you can’t access the 5G network, you should call 105, option 2, and request “Provide 5G”. Remember to check the coverage available in www.wom.cl/coverage.