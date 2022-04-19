WOM has announced the departure of CEO Bannister after its first year of operation

WOM Colombia has announced the departure of its first CEO in Colombia, Chris Bannister, following the company’s first anniversary. In his place, the mobile operator has appointed Ramiro Lafarga as its new local CEO.

The outgoing director of WOM leaves a record of significant numbers, according to the company: With about two million users, it has deployed its own network with 3,832 antennas “installed in record time”, WOM stores nationwide. The company also reported achievements such as reducing the prices of mobile services in general in the country, by as much as 52% in the case of postpaid plans.

“Having launched a business from scratch in the midst of the pandemic, ensuring WOM’s operational and commercial growth by opening more than 230 stores and 160 kiosks across the country, employing more than 2,300 women, and deploying its own network in the fourth generation today,” outgoing CEO Chris said. Bannister, it covers over 45 million Colombians, and it’s time to complete my role in WOM.

Replacing him, Argentine Lafarga has extensive experience in the telecom sector in Latin America and Europe. His challenges will be articulated in the continuation of the strategies, plans and programs established for the company in 2022. The new director is already in the country and will take office on April 20, according to WOM Colombia.